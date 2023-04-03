Blended Family! Ben Affleck Shares A Laugh With Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme During Shopping Trip
Ben Affleck and stepchild Emme Anthony seem to be the best of friends.
The Air actor stepped out with one of Jennifer Lopez's twins in Santa Monica on Saturday, April 1, while appearing to crack each other up as they ran a few errands during the gorgeous spring day.
Affleck wore a pair of black jeans along with a matching shirt and bomber jacket as he strolled with the 15-year-old, who rocked a cool pair of cargo pant jeans paired with white hoodie. The duo could not stop laughing while out and about.
The Boston native — who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old son Samuel with former wife Jennifer Garner — has been making sure to take extra time out for his family after coming off of a grueling press tour and continuous house hunt.
Affleck and the Selena actress have been in escrow on at least three different properties in the last year that have fallen through. Now, the power couple have found a $64 million Pacific Palisades estate that the Argo actor loves — but Lopez is not sold just yet.
“Ben is fighting for it. He really wants this house,” a source alleged on their real estate woes. The home boasts eight-bedrooms, 14-bathrooms and nearly 16,000-square-feet which will more than accommodate their large blended brood.
In the meantime, Affleck and Lopez have been residing in her Bel-Air mansion they have remodeled as their own. "They are comfortable there and so are the kids," explained the source. "It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place."
"But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home," an insider spilled of the newlyweds.
