Blended Family! Ben Affleck Shares A Laugh With Jennifer Lopez's Child Emme During Shopping Trip

In the meantime, Affleck and Lopez have been residing in her Bel-Air mansion they have remodeled as their own. "They are comfortable there and so are the kids," explained the source. "It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place."

"But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home," an insider spilled of the newlyweds.