Ben Affleck Calls Out Wife Jennifer Lopez For Her 'Disturbing' Love Of 'Yellowstone'

The trio collaborated again in the 1997 Oscar winning film Good Will Hunting with Damon as Will Hunting, Affleck as Chuckie Sullivan and Hauser as Billy McBride.

Damon recalled the moment when he recognized Hauser’s talent, saying, "When we worked with him, he was 16, I'll never forget. We were driving back into Boston ... leaving set for the first week, driving into Cambridge, and we're like ... 'Leaving me and you out, who's the f****** best actor here?' And both of us, at the same time, were like, 'Hauser.'"

"He was raw talent; just astonishing ... and just the sweetest soul," he added.