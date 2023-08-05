OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ben Affleck
OK LogoNEWS

Ben Affleck Sweetly Embraces 3 Kids as He Reunites With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner in Italy

jennifer garner
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 5 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ben Affleck seemed overjoyed to see his ex-wife Jennifer Garner!

On Thursday, August 3, the Good Will Hunting actor was spotted exiting a private jet onto the tarmac in Florence, Italy. He was seen waiting with his arms wide open as he reunited with Garner and their three children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner
Source: mega

The dad welcomed his son with a big hug and was later greeted by his daughters before having an intimate embrace with the 13 Going on 30 actress, whom he divorced in 2018.

The dark-haired hunk wore a navy button-down shirt, tan pants and Nike sneakers while meeting his brood after spending time with wife Jennifer Lopez in the Hamptons as of late.

Article continues below advertisement

Garner looked happy as she handed off the kids to Affleck and later went shopping in the Italian city. She was last spotted with the couple’s children last week in Malibu, though it is unclear when she arrived in Europe.

As OK! previously reported, the lovely family outing came on the heels of Garner receiving intense backlash on social media.

jennifer garner
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

This week, a clip from Chelsea Handler's Dinner Party: My American Experience resurfaced, and Twitter users were shocked by the question Garner asked actress Regina King on the show.

At the table, King and the other guests were discussing where they were from, to which the Oscar winner said she's "one of the few people that are born and bred in L.A."

"It's, I think, a very cool thing," King added. "And I kind of wear it on my chest very proudly because so many people say, 'Oh, L.A. is this and L.A. is that,' and I'm like, well, you're not from L.A., so you don't really know it."

The mother-of-three then chimed in, asking the star, "But do you know where your ancestors are from?"

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner
Source: mega

"Well, yeah. They were part of the triangle slave trade," King replied to Garner with discomfort. "From Sierra Leone, Liberia and Senegal, but my parents are both from the South. To this day I'm totally grateful that my mom left. My mom was like, 'I'm getting out of this b----,' and she came to L.A."

In response to the video, social media users slammed Garner for her insensitive question.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Oh I see why Ben left her a--," one person wrote, while a second penned, "Oh my gosh the second hand embarrassment."

"Yikes. That intense stare before she asked…" a third user pointed out.

Page Six reported on the family reunion.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.