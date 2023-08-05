Ben Affleck Sweetly Embraces 3 Kids as He Reunites With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner in Italy
Ben Affleck seemed overjoyed to see his ex-wife Jennifer Garner!
On Thursday, August 3, the Good Will Hunting actor was spotted exiting a private jet onto the tarmac in Florence, Italy. He was seen waiting with his arms wide open as he reunited with Garner and their three children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
The dad welcomed his son with a big hug and was later greeted by his daughters before having an intimate embrace with the 13 Going on 30 actress, whom he divorced in 2018.
The dark-haired hunk wore a navy button-down shirt, tan pants and Nike sneakers while meeting his brood after spending time with wife Jennifer Lopez in the Hamptons as of late.
Garner looked happy as she handed off the kids to Affleck and later went shopping in the Italian city. She was last spotted with the couple’s children last week in Malibu, though it is unclear when she arrived in Europe.
As OK! previously reported, the lovely family outing came on the heels of Garner receiving intense backlash on social media.
This week, a clip from Chelsea Handler's Dinner Party: My American Experience resurfaced, and Twitter users were shocked by the question Garner asked actress Regina King on the show.
At the table, King and the other guests were discussing where they were from, to which the Oscar winner said she's "one of the few people that are born and bred in L.A."
"It's, I think, a very cool thing," King added. "And I kind of wear it on my chest very proudly because so many people say, 'Oh, L.A. is this and L.A. is that,' and I'm like, well, you're not from L.A., so you don't really know it."
The mother-of-three then chimed in, asking the star, "But do you know where your ancestors are from?"
"Well, yeah. They were part of the triangle slave trade," King replied to Garner with discomfort. "From Sierra Leone, Liberia and Senegal, but my parents are both from the South. To this day I'm totally grateful that my mom left. My mom was like, 'I'm getting out of this b----,' and she came to L.A."
In response to the video, social media users slammed Garner for her insensitive question.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Oh I see why Ben left her a--," one person wrote, while a second penned, "Oh my gosh the second hand embarrassment."
"Yikes. That intense stare before she asked…" a third user pointed out.
Page Six reported on the family reunion.