Jennifer Lopez Buys Cheeky T-Shirt for Husband Ben Affleck During Hamptons Trip
Jennifer Lopez made it clear she's still head over heels for Ben Affleck after one year of marriage.
While on vacation, the pair stopped in at Flying Point Surf Shop in Southampton, New York, where the mom-of-two bought her man a very cheeky T-shirt that read, "Woke up s*** as h*** again."
"They were both very happy they were super sweet to the staff," a source told an outlet of their visit on Monday, July 31. "They both looked like they were in a great mood."
Two days later, the store uploaded a photo of the singer and an employee alongside the caption, "Surprise visit from two of our favorites… @jlo & Ben Affleck . They picked out one of our favorite T-shirts!! 😍."
This is the second time in recent weeks that a public outing by Lopez went viral, as last month, she was caught on video yelling "f--- you" to a paparazzi when she got locked out of the gym.
However, a gym employee said that despite the incident, J.Lo is "a very sweet lady."
As OK! reported, the pair is "in such a great place romantically and emotionally" these days, which is why an insider claimed they want to renew their vows to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in August.
"Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular. All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync," a source spilled to a news outlet. "And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other."
The source said they intend to throw the vow renewal ceremony at their new mansion in Los Angeles.
"They intend to celebrate their love at all times, whether people like it or not because they finally have the relationship they have always wanted," the source spilled. Tthey are not taking this second chance for granted."
Entertainment Tonight reported on the couple's visit to the shop.