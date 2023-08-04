Jennifer Lopez Buys Cheeky T-Shirt for Husband Ben Affleck During Hamptons Trip

As OK! reported, the pair is "in such a great place romantically and emotionally" these days, which is why an insider claimed they want to renew their vows to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in August.

"Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular. All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync," a source spilled to a news outlet. "And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other."