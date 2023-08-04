'I See Why Ben Left Her': Jennifer Garner Slammed for Asking Regina King About Her Ancestors in Resurfaced Clip — Watch
It seems even the nicest woman in Hollywood can't escape a scandal or two.
This week, a clip from Chelsea Handler's Dinner Party: My American Experience resurfaced on social media, and Twitter users were dumbfounded by the question Jennifer Garner asked Regina King at the table.
In the episode, the dinner guests were discussing where they grew up when the Oscar winner proudly declared she's "one of the few people that are born and bred in L.A."
"It's, I think, a very cool thing," she admitted. "And I kind of wear it on my chest very proudly because so many people say, 'Oh, L.A. is this and L.A. is that,' and I'm like, well, you're not from L.A., so you don't really know it."
Garner then cut in and asked, "But do you know where your ancestors are from?"
"Well, yeah. They were part of the triangle slave trade," the If Beale Street Could Talk star replied with an uncomfortable laugh. "From Sierra Leone, Liberia and Senegal, but my parents are both from the South. To this day I'm totally grateful that my mom left. My mom was like, 'I'm getting out of this b----,' and she came to L.A."
Twitter users were put off by the mom-of-three's question, with one person commenting, "Oh I see why Ben [Affleck] left her a--."
"Oh my gosh the second hand embarrassment," wrote another, while a third said, "The way she stopped and looked at her when she said she was from LA... made my blood boil..."
"Yikes. That intense stare before she asked…" said a fourth.
On the other hand, some people came to the 13 Going on 30 star's defense.
"I went and started watching this episode and it’s called the American experience and literally everyone is getting asked how did there parents get to America and where they came from," explained one person, while another noted, "The episode was about where their ancestors where from though. She was just the one to ask Regina."