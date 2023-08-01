Jennifer Lopez Nearly Breaks the Internet in Sultry Lingerie Set After Lavish Birthday Party
Jennifer Lopez is living proof that age is just a number!
A few days after husband Ben Affleck threw her a lavish birthday celebration, the Latin superstar nearly broke the internet on Monday, July 31, by sharing a slew of sultry snaps to Instagram in which she rocked a blue lingerie set.
"Happy Monday 💙 Have a great week everyone!" Lopez captioned the photos of herself, which racked up over 1 million likes and put her toned physique on display.
The Selena star's adoring fans went wild in the comments section, with one exclaiming, "Aging like fine wine 😩 I love you, queen!" and another writing, "I've never seen someone look this good at 54, she's stunning!"
Lopez seems to be doing better than ever following her July 24 birthday, in which the Argo actor planned a special gathering to honor his wife. "Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!" the "Get Right" recalled in her On the JLo newsletter.
"I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!" she continued.
"I always liked having my birthday in July! The weather is warm and balmy, and the mood is more relaxed. Who else has a summer bday? How’s your summer going? Email me and keep in touch!!!" she concluded the Monday, July 31, blog post.
This may not be the only huge bash coming up for the Hollywood power couple. As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck are eager to renew their wedding vows at their new $60 million mansion in front of their loved ones only a year after they tied the knot.
"All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other," the insider spilled.