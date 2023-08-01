Jennifer Lopez Nearly Breaks the Internet in Sultry Lingerie Set After Lavish Birthday Party

"I always liked having my birthday in July! The weather is warm and balmy, and the mood is more relaxed. Who else has a summer bday? How’s your summer going? Email me and keep in touch!!!" she concluded the Monday, July 31, blog post.

This may not be the only huge bash coming up for the Hollywood power couple. As OK! previously reported, Lopez and Affleck are eager to renew their wedding vows at their new $60 million mansion in front of their loved ones only a year after they tied the knot.

"All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other," the insider spilled.