Ben Affleck Looks Worn Out As He Leaves New York Hotel After Revealing New Project With Wife Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck has been one busy guy!
The Boston native stepped out of NYC's Crosby Street Hotel on Tuesday, March 21, looking a bit fatigued, as he's been promoting his new highly acclaimed movie Air nonstop.
Affleck stayed secluded under his dark shades while rocking a tan zip-up and a grey T-shirt while carrying a backpack as he made his way out of the swanky establishment.
During the Argo star's press tour, Affleck revealed he and wife Jennifer Lopez will be teaming up alongside his pal Matt Damon to make movie magic once again.
"Air is their company's first offering, with more to come soon," the Gone Girl star explained in a recent interview of his new production company with his Good Will Hunting costar. "We're just getting rolling on working again with Amazon, to do the story of a wrestler named Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won a National Championship for Arizona State."
When pressed if the "On The Floor" vocalist was involved, her husband said, "We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice. Yes, I believe Jennifer Lopez may be doing that movie."
"Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favor to me, but actually she is," Affleck joked. "What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend."
The newlyweds — who married twice last summer — have not worked together since their 2003 box office bomb, Gigli. However, Affleck seemed delighted to have his partner by his side for this new venture.
"Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people," he continued to gush. "And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?"
