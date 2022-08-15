We Celebrate Ben Affleck's 50th Birthday With A Look At His All-Time Best Boston Moments: Photos
Boston's favorite son, Ben Affleck, turns the big 5-0 today! The Argo actor had quite the year after getting engaged to and marrying Jennifer Lopez, working non-stop on upcoming films and making sure to spend quality time with his three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as well as stepchildren Emme and Maximilian, 14.
Despite how over the top his life has become, Affleck has never lost his Bostonian roots. Paying homage to Boston, the Oscar winning star has set many of his films in his hometown and takes pride in telling stories about the eclectic East Coast city.
"Look, if not for 'Good Will Hunting,' I’d just be a guy, never mind a guy from Boston," he told the Boston Globe earlier this year. "When my acting career got cold and it was hard for me to get a job, I wanted to direct, and I wanted to do something I knew a lot about, so I picked Boston. I picked 'Gone Baby Gone' and then I picked 'The Town.'"
Even when Affleck is not in Beantown, he constantly represents exactly what Massachusetts is all about. From rocking his Red Sox apparel to grabbing his morning cup of Dunkin' Donuts or stepping outside for a smoke break, the actor has never lost his sense of home.
Repping His Boston Red Sox Merch
Affleck never fails to add some type of Boston sports memorabilia into his wardrobe. The Hollywood star can often be spotted wearing a Boston Red Sox cap or t-shirt during his outings.
Getting His Dunkin' Donuts Fix
If there's one thing we know about the Deep Water star, it's that he loves his Dunkin' iced coffee. Whether he's popping into one of the coffee company's locations in Santa Monica with his wife or getting his order delivered, Affleck stays caffeinated.
Stepping Out For A Smoke Break
Affleck always manages to take some time out for himself — and to puff on a cigarette. Despite spending years in the health-obsessed Hollywood scene, the family man has not given up the habit.
Sipping On A Diet Coke
Another thing Affleck has not given up? His love of soda — specifically Diet Coke. The Gone Girl actor even ensures he gets his fix while he's working, as he has a soda machine in his office.
Drinking Iced Coffee In Freezing Temperatures
Just like his fellow Bostonians, Affleck will not let freezing temperatures keep him from enjoying his iced coffee!