OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Ben Affleck
OK LogoPHOTOS

We Celebrate Ben Affleck's 50th Birthday With A Look At His All-Time Best Boston Moments: Photos

ben afflecks most boston moments pp
Source: Mega
By:

Aug. 15 2022, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Boston's favorite son, Ben Affleck, turns the big 5-0 today! The Argo actor had quite the year after getting engaged to and marrying Jennifer Lopez, working non-stop on upcoming films and making sure to spend quality time with his three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as well as stepchildren Emme and Maximilian, 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite how over the top his life has become, Affleck has never lost his Bostonian roots. Paying homage to Boston, the Oscar winning star has set many of his films in his hometown and takes pride in telling stories about the eclectic East Coast city.

BEN AFFLECK SET TO MOVE INTO WIFE JENNIFER LOPEZ'S HOME AFTER LISTING PACIFIC PALISADES ESTATE FOR $30 MILLION

"Look, if not for 'Good Will Hunting,' I’d just be a guy, never mind a guy from Boston," he told the Boston Globe earlier this year. "When my acting career got cold and it was hard for me to get a job, I wanted to direct, and I wanted to do something I knew a lot about, so I picked Boston. I picked 'Gone Baby Gone' and then I picked 'The Town.'"

Even when Affleck is not in Beantown, he constantly represents exactly what Massachusetts is all about. From rocking his Red Sox apparel to grabbing his morning cup of Dunkin' Donuts or stepping outside for a smoke break, the actor has never lost his sense of home.

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S FIRST HUSBAND BREAKS SILENCE ON WHIRLWIND RELATIONSHIP WITH BEN AFFLECK: 'I'M NOT CONVINCED IT WILL LAST'

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery to see Ben Affleck's most Boston moments:

Article continues below advertisement

Repping His Boston Red Sox Merch

ben afflecks most boston moments
Source: Mega

Affleck never fails to add some type of Boston sports memorabilia into his wardrobe. The Hollywood star can often be spotted wearing a Boston Red Sox cap or t-shirt during his outings.

Article continues below advertisement

Getting His Dunkin' Donuts Fix

ben afflecks most boston moments
Source: Mega

If there's one thing we know about the Deep Water star, it's that he loves his Dunkin' iced coffee. Whether he's popping into one of the coffee company's locations in Santa Monica with his wife or getting his order delivered, Affleck stays caffeinated.

Article continues below advertisement

Stepping Out For A Smoke Break

ben afflecks most boston moments
Source: Mega

Affleck always manages to take some time out for himself — and to puff on a cigarette. Despite spending years in the health-obsessed Hollywood scene, the family man has not given up the habit.

Article continues below advertisement

Sipping On A Diet Coke

ben afflecks most boston moments
Source: Mega

Another thing Affleck has not given up? His love of soda — specifically Diet Coke. The Gone Girl actor even ensures he gets his fix while he's working, as he has a soda machine in his office.

Article continues below advertisement

Drinking Iced Coffee In Freezing Temperatures

ben afflecks most boston moments
Source: Mega

Just like his fellow Bostonians, Affleck will not let freezing temperatures keep him from enjoying his iced coffee!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.