Ben Affleck Set To Move Into Wife Jennifer Lopez's Home After Listing Pacific Palisades Estate For $30 Million

According to sources close to Affleck and Lopez, before they can fully move in, the estate will be completely remodeled. This means the rekindled pair won't be able to call the house their home for a year or so.

The estate currently has 7 bedrooms,13 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet. However with the remodel, the home could become a whole lot bigger for their blended family which includes Affleck's three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 and Lopez's twins Emme and Maximilan Muñiz, 14.

