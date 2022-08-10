Ben Affleck Set To Move Into Wife Jennifer Lopez's Home After Listing Pacific Palisades Estate For $30 Million
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are pausing their search for their dream home. The newly married couple has made the decision to live in the Selena star's Bel-Air mansion, which she purchased in 2016, after the Argo actor put his Pacific Palisades home on the market for $30 million.
According to sources close to Affleck and Lopez, before they can fully move in, the estate will be completely remodeled. This means the rekindled pair won't be able to call the house their home for a year or so.
The estate currently has 7 bedrooms,13 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet. However with the remodel, the home could become a whole lot bigger for their blended family which includes Affleck's three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 and Lopez's twins Emme and Maximilan Muñiz, 14.
Until their love nest is complete, the duo will be living in James Packer's massive, $60 million Beverly Hills home, where they will reportedly be residing until the remodel is finished.
Affleck recently listed his former Pacific Palisades mansion for a whooping $30 million and boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and 13,500-square-feet. The Boston native snapped up the property in 2018 for $19 million after his split with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The couple had been on the hunt for their married home for ages after deals fell through and taking part in an endless number of viewings.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck luckily did not get rid of one of his homes — his 87-acre Georgia mansion where he is said to be having a wedding celebration with Lopez in the coming months.
The Good Will Hunting star threw the estate on the market in 2018 for $8.9 million, but after not receiving any offers, the price was lowered to $7.6 million the following year. In June 2020, the 49-year-old seemingly decided to keep the house, yanking the listing completely.