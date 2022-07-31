Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'

JENNIFER LOPEZ CONTINUES CELEBRATING EUROPEAN HONEYMOON SOLO AS BEN AFFLECK RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES

"We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage she became a megastar," he said, detailing how her journey to stardom effected their marriage. "She went from Jen to being J Lo, this big business bringing in millions. She had all these new people around her, all wanting to make money off her. I would call and an assistant would say, 'Sorry, she’s not available.'"

The former lovebirds' fairytale romance eventually ended in January 1998, less than a year after they said "I do." Despite remaining friends for several years following the heartbreaking deterioration of their relationship, Noa admitted that for a long time, their divorce was too painful for him to discuss.

"I wanted to lie low and live my life," he explained. "But when I saw she got married to Ben, who is a good guy, the feelings came flooding back."

DailyMail was first to report Ojani's comments on Lopez's recent wedding.