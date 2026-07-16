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Benny Blanco Is 'Proud' of Wife Selena Gomez for Speaking Up Against ICE and the Trump Administration

benny blanco praises selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Benny Blanco praised wife Selena Gomez for speaking out against ICE and the Trump administration.

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July 16 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

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Benny Blanco is proudly standing behind his wife, Selena Gomez.

In a recent interview, the music producer shared how much he admires Gomez for speaking out on political issues and current events, particularly her public criticism of ICE and deportation policies.

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Image of Benny Blanco said he is proud of Selena Gomez for speaking out against ICE and immigration policies she strongly opposes.
Source: MEGA

Benny Blanco said he is proud of Selena Gomez for speaking out against ICE and immigration policies she strongly opposes.

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He also said he wishes more people in the entertainment industry would be willing to use their voices.

“Some are, but there are also people who are afraid to speak out. Perhaps they think it could affect their work,” he shared.

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Blanco Explains Why He Doesn't Usually Talk About Politics

Image of Benny Blanco believes more people in the entertainment industry should be willing to express their views without fear of professional consequences.
Source: MEGA

Benny Blanco believes more people in the entertainment industry should be willing to express their views without fear of professional consequences.

While Blanco praised Gomez's advocacy, he admitted he typically avoids discussing politics unless someone asks for his opinion.

“It's a recurring debate whether public figures should take sides in these matters or if it's unfair to burden them with that responsibility. I would never bring up the topic on my own initiative. After all, I'm just a guy who makes music and happens to be particularly good at d--- and f--- jokes. But if someone asks me a question, I answer honestly. I'm not a historian or a politician, though. I never meddle where I'm not wanted because I don't have the necessary knowledge,” the “Eastside” hitmaker said.

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Gomez's Emotional ICE Video Went Viral

Image of Selena Gomez went viral in January after posting an emotional video reacting to deportation efforts under the Trump administration.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez went viral in January after posting an emotional video reacting to deportation efforts under the Trump administration.

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Blanco's comments come months after Gomez became emotional while reacting to the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts.

In January, the actress and singer posted a tearful video after Donald Trump's "border tsar" defended a nationwide push to deport undocumented migrants.

"I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand,” she said in the video. “I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I’ll try everything. I promise.”

The star, who has Mexican heritage, became visibly emotional as she continued, "I wish I could do something, but I can't."

She captioned the post with "I'm sorry" alongside a Mexican flag emoji.

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Officials and Critics Responded

Image of After deleting the video, Selena Gomez defended herself by writing that showing empathy for people should not be controversial.
Source: MEGA

After deleting the video, Selena Gomez defended herself by writing that showing empathy for people should not be controversial.

Tom Homan later addressed Gomez's comments during an appearance on Fox News.

"If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology,” he said.

At the time, Trump had ordered a nationwide immigration crackdown after returning to office, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reporting 956 arrests.

Gomez, who lost 700K followers because of her move, later deleted the original video but returned to social media with a brief message directed at her critics: "Apparently, it's not OK to show empathy for people."

Gomez's Family Background Drew Attention

Gomez has often spoken proudly about her family's roots.

As has been widely reported, her grandparents, Mary and Ricardo Gomez, immigrated to the United States from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, in the 1970s. Her father, Ricardo Gomez, was born in the U.S., and her grandparents later became American citizens after living in the country for nearly two decades.

The singer and actress was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, near Dallas, and has since reportedly purchased a home in Encino, Calif., that was previously owned by late rocker Tom Petty.

Following her emotional video, former Utah Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker criticized Selena on social media.

One of Sam’s posts referred to Selena as the “descendant of Mexican illegals” before adding: “Maybe Selena should be deported, too?”

A second post read, “Deport Selena Gomez,” before he continued criticizing the entertainer, her supporters and media outlets covering his comments.

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