Selena Gomez Loses 700K Followers on Instagram Amid Backlash for Controversial Clip About Donald Trump's Migrant Deportations
MAGA is not happy with Selena Gomez.
According to a report, the Disney alum, 32, lost a whopping 707,880 Instagram followers in the last 30 days as she continues to face backlash for her controversial video about Donald Trump’s deportations.
After the brunette beauty uploaded and then deleted a video of herself sobbing for migrants being exiled from the U.S. following the president’s executive order, she’s received tons of criticism from conservatives.
Since posting the footage on Monday, January 27, Gomez has lost a shocking 116,833 followers, including shedding 44,151 followers in just one day.
The Emilia Pérez actress is the most followed person on the social media platform, though if her follower count keeps dropping, she could be in jeopardy of losing that crown.
As OK! previously reported, the newly engaged star expressed her sympathy for immigrants along with the caption, “I’m Sorry.”
As tears streamed down her face, the celeb — who is of Mexican descent — said, “I just want to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”
In response, Gomez was heavily criticized by right-wing supporters.
“There is a legal way for people to get into the United States. Why don’t they try that?” one person penned, while another sarcastically said they “feel horrible for” Gomez as she “has it so bad in life. None of those people can ever see her work on TV or in movies again. It’s horrible.”
One more user suggested Gomez move to Mexico, saying she could use “her money” to “establish programs and businesses for the people of Mexico.”
“She can do something productive instead of crying and posting,” they continued. “Did any of the celebrities cry-post for the deaths and rapes of children and women by illegals? Did they cry or post an outrage of half-million missing children who crossed the border in the last FOUR years?”
While some slammed Gomez, others supported her, with one person noting: “People laughing at her are so disgusting.”
“Mind you her people are getting deported, including children, too. She has the right to cry. She comes from Mexican immigrant parents. She was given an opportunity. We love you, Selena,” they added.
Another shared that people should stop “mocking” Gomez as these "are real lives being torn apart.”
Following the chatter, the “Single Soon” singer posted, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”
