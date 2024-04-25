Benny Blanco Was 'the Last to Know' He Was in Love With Girlfriend Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco is head over heels for Selena Gomez!
However, it didn't always start out that way. In an interview published on Thursday, April 25, the cooking guru admitted it wasn’t love at first sight when it came to his relationship with the pop star.
“I was the last one to know,” he began. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”
The couple started dating in the middle on 2023, though they kept the romance under wraps until December 2023, when the “Lose You to Love Me” singer posted on Instagram.
The couple has known each other for quite some time, as they collaborated on Blanco’s song “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019. Additionally, the music producer was credited on Gomez’s album Revival, specifically for her hit song “Same Old Love.” Despite knowing each other for a while, things never got romantic until June 2023.
As OK! previously reported, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum has given fans a glimpse into their relationship by posting loved-up snaps on Instagram.
For Blanco’s March birthday, Gomez shared a touching tribute.
“Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂,” she penned.
The 36-year-old then replied to his 31-year-old lover using emojis, writing, “💕🥰💋❤️.”
The intimate photos of the pair came after fans speculated the duo’s relationship may have been on the rocks.
The rumors began after Gomez shared a TikTok along with a sound which said, “If you have a crush on a guy don't worry. Just get to know him and it will go away.”
Despite fans' concern for the relationship, the brunette beauty has no worries when it comes to Blanco, according to a source.
"She trusts Benny," the source spilled. "Despite their own worries about things moving too fast, friends say Selena thinks he’s her soulmate and saved her life."
While on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily in February, Gomez even briefly raved about being with Blanco.
"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," she explained. "I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."
