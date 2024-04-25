Benny Blanco Was 'the Last to Know' He Was in Love With Girlfriend Selena Gomez

“I was the last one to know,” he began. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”

The couple started dating in the middle on 2023, though they kept the romance under wraps until December 2023, when the “Lose You to Love Me” singer posted on Instagram.