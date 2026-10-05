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Benson Boone Recalls Horrifying Bathroom Run-In With Fan With His Pants at His Ankles: 'I Heard the Gasp'

pic of Benson Boone.
Source: MEGA

Benson Boone had an awkward encounter with a fan.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

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Benson Boone got caught with his pants down — literally!

The “Beautiful Things” singer, 24, recalled an incredibly awkward encounter with a fan who unexpectedly walked into a bathroom at one of his concerts while Boone had his pants “fully” around his ankles.

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image of Benson shared an incredibly awkward encounter with a fan.
Source: MEGA

Benson shared an incredibly awkward encounter with a fan.

“I’ve never told this story,” Boone confessed during an October 1 appearance on the “Life Uncut” podcast, revealing the mortifying moment happened roughly two-and-a-half years ago, when he was still performing amphitheater shows.

“Backstage, I didn’t have a bathroom for some reason,” Boone explained. “My bathroom that I had was shared with the audience bathroom. So, like, anyone in the audience could be in the bathroom that I was in, and I didn’t know that.”

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Benson Had His Pants 'Fully at My Ankles'

Image of Benson decided to revive the joke at the venue.
Source: @BENSONBOONE/INSTAGRAM

Benson decided to revive the joke at the venue.

The unusual situation started because of a running joke Boone had with his friends.

The Grammy nominee explained that instead of simply unzipping their pants when using a urinal, he and his pals would sometimes drop them completely — something they had found funny since they were younger.

“Well, we do a thing where we just fully take off our pants,” Boone recalled. “And we’re standing there with a shirt on but no pants on.”

Thinking he had privacy backstage, Boone decided to revive the joke at the venue.

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image of Benson realized the restroom wasn't exclusively for him and his crew.
Source: @BENSONBOONE/INSTAGRAM

Benson realized the restroom wasn't exclusively for him and his crew.

“So I walk in there, drop the drawers. They are fully at my ankles,” he said.

Unfortunately for Boone, he didn't realize the restroom wasn't exclusively for him and his crew.

While the singer was still using the bathroom, he heard someone enter. Boone initially assumed it was one of his friends, so he didn't bother looking over.

“It was a fan coming to the show, and he just stopped,” Boone recalled. “And I heard the gasp, and that’s when I turned.”

Benson Has Had His Share of Wardrobe Mishaps

Image of Benson continued to embrace his playful public persona.
Source: @BENSONBOONE/INSTAGRAM

Benson continued to embrace his playful public persona.

The bathroom incident isn't Boone's only memorable story involving his pants.

As OK! previously reported, Boone apologized after “aggressively” adjusting his c---- during his 2025 Grammys performance. After the moment went viral, the singer explained that his sparkly blue jumpsuit was “extremely restricting in certain areas.”

That performance also featured Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser ripping away Boone's suit to reveal the skintight jumpsuit underneath.

Months later, as OK! previously reported, Klum jokingly tried to pull down Boone's pants on the 2025 American Music Awards red carpet in a callback to their Grammys bit.

Boone has since continued to embrace his playful public persona. In 2025, as OK! previously reported, the singer shocked fans by showing off his ripped abs in a shirtless selfie.

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