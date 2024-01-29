OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Will Smith
OK LogoPHOTOS

Top 10 Will Smith Movies to Watch: 'Men in Black,' 'King Richard' and More

best will smith films
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube; Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube
By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 5:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Men in Black

men in black
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Will Smith started the Men in Black franchise with Tommy Lee Jones in 1997.

The first film, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, introduces Agents K and J, who are tasked to investigate unregistered close encounters on earth. They soon find out the plan of an intergalactic terrorist to kill two ambassadors who are living in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Hitch

hitch
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Andy Tennant’s Hitch tells the story of a dating coach who teaches men how to persuade women, but he soon finds himself falling in love with a columnist.

The 2005 film also features Eva Mendes, Kevin James, Amber Valletta, Julie Ann Emery, Philip Bosco and Adam Arkin, among others.

I Am Legend

i am legend
Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube

Based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name, I Am Legend chronicles the journey of a scientist who survives a man-made plague that kills most of humanity and transforms others into monsters. He starts searching for possible survivors in New York while working to find a cure using his own blood.

Article continues below advertisement

Six Degrees of Separation

six degrees of separation
Source: MGM/YouTube

Smith plays the role of Paul in the 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation. The character meets a couple — who are art dealers — during a dinner party and pretends to be a close college friend of their kids. However, they soon find out his scheme and kick him out.

The flick was inspired by the real-life story of David Hampton, a con man and robber who pretended to be the son of Sidney Poitier in the 1980s.

Article continues below advertisement

King Richard

king richard
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

King Richard, the film that earned Smith the Best Actor award, is a biographical sports drama film that unveils the story of Richard Williams, the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams.

Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play the roles of the siblings, and they star alongside Tony Goldwyn, Judith Champman, Andy Bean and Kevin Dunn.

MORE ON:
Will Smith
Article continues below advertisement

The Pursuit of Happyness

the pursuit of happyness
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Set in 1981, The Pursuit of Happyness is about a single father who gets evicted from his and his young son’s apartment. He eventually starts working as an intern at a brokerage firm without pay, and he has to do everything to give himself and his child the life they deserve.

Article continues below advertisement

Independence Day

independence day
Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

The Roland Emmerich-directed film Independence Day unfolds the lives of people in the Nevada desert who survive the attack by an extraterrestrial race.

It earned positive feedback from critics and fans, earning $817 million worldwide which made it the highest-grossing film of 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

Hancock

hancock
Source: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment/YouTube

Hancock revolves around the journey of alcoholic and reckless superhuman John Hancock, who defends Los Angeles but leaves massive damage in the area. He eventually bumps into a PR executive and his wife, who turn his world upside down.

Article continues below advertisement

Ali

ali
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Ali tells the story of Muhammad Ali, played by Smith, as it focuses on the boxer’s life inside and outside the ring. It covers the events from 1964 to 1974, including Ali’s conversion to Islam, his retirement, his return to sports and his movements as an activist.

Article continues below advertisement

I, Robot

i robot
Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

I, Robot highlights the events in 2035 where humanoid robots serve people under the Three Laws of Robotics. A homicide detective, however, hates them for saving him from a car crash instead of a 12-year-old girl.

The ensemble of cast members include Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Shia LaBeouf, Chi McBride and Alan Tudyk.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.