Top 10 Will Smith Movies to Watch: 'Men in Black,' 'King Richard' and More
Men in Black
Will Smith started the Men in Black franchise with Tommy Lee Jones in 1997.
The first film, directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, introduces Agents K and J, who are tasked to investigate unregistered close encounters on earth. They soon find out the plan of an intergalactic terrorist to kill two ambassadors who are living in New York City.
Hitch
Andy Tennant’s Hitch tells the story of a dating coach who teaches men how to persuade women, but he soon finds himself falling in love with a columnist.
The 2005 film also features Eva Mendes, Kevin James, Amber Valletta, Julie Ann Emery, Philip Bosco and Adam Arkin, among others.
I Am Legend
Based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name, I Am Legend chronicles the journey of a scientist who survives a man-made plague that kills most of humanity and transforms others into monsters. He starts searching for possible survivors in New York while working to find a cure using his own blood.
Six Degrees of Separation
Smith plays the role of Paul in the 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation. The character meets a couple — who are art dealers — during a dinner party and pretends to be a close college friend of their kids. However, they soon find out his scheme and kick him out.
The flick was inspired by the real-life story of David Hampton, a con man and robber who pretended to be the son of Sidney Poitier in the 1980s.
King Richard
King Richard, the film that earned Smith the Best Actor award, is a biographical sports drama film that unveils the story of Richard Williams, the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams.
Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton play the roles of the siblings, and they star alongside Tony Goldwyn, Judith Champman, Andy Bean and Kevin Dunn.
The Pursuit of Happyness
Set in 1981, The Pursuit of Happyness is about a single father who gets evicted from his and his young son’s apartment. He eventually starts working as an intern at a brokerage firm without pay, and he has to do everything to give himself and his child the life they deserve.
Independence Day
The Roland Emmerich-directed film Independence Day unfolds the lives of people in the Nevada desert who survive the attack by an extraterrestrial race.
It earned positive feedback from critics and fans, earning $817 million worldwide which made it the highest-grossing film of 1996.
Hancock
Hancock revolves around the journey of alcoholic and reckless superhuman John Hancock, who defends Los Angeles but leaves massive damage in the area. He eventually bumps into a PR executive and his wife, who turn his world upside down.
Ali
Ali tells the story of Muhammad Ali, played by Smith, as it focuses on the boxer’s life inside and outside the ring. It covers the events from 1964 to 1974, including Ali’s conversion to Islam, his retirement, his return to sports and his movements as an activist.
I, Robot
I, Robot highlights the events in 2035 where humanoid robots serve people under the Three Laws of Robotics. A homicide detective, however, hates them for saving him from a car crash instead of a 12-year-old girl.
The ensemble of cast members include Bridget Moynahan, Bruce Greenwood, James Cromwell, Shia LaBeouf, Chi McBride and Alan Tudyk.