Bethany Joy Lenz Addresses Hilarie Burton Feud Rumors: 'Bizarre Misunderstandings'

Source: MEGA

By:

Oct. 17 2024, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Bethany Joy Lenz is setting the record straight about feud rumors between her and her former One Tree Hill costar Hilarie Burton.

During a recent appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Lenz opened up about their current relationship status, addressing speculation that they’ve grown apart.

bethany joy lenz on rift with hilarie burton bizarre misunderstandings
Source: The Really Good Podcast/YouTube

“Fans are speculating that things between you and Hilarie are not great,” the host began.

In response, Lenz, 43, confirmed that she and Burton, 42, are not currently in touch, but expressed nothing but positive feelings for her.

“I love Hilarie, I have always and will always, and I don’t have any problem with her,” Lenz said. “There have been some bizarre misunderstandings that I really hope we can figure out one day, but I love that girl.”

The two actresses, known for their on-screen friendship as Haley James Scott and Peyton Sawyer on the iconic CW series, raised eyebrows earlier this year when fans noticed that they were no longer following each other on social media.

bethany joy lenz addresses hilarie burton feud rumors
Source: The Really Good Podcast/YouTube

Bethany Joy Lenz

As for Burton, online speculation about the rift between the duo intensified when she threw shade at the costar after Lenz released her memoir about her life in the cult, entitled Dinner for Vampires, which some fans thought was a striking resemblance to the cover of Burton's 2023 memoir, Grimoire Girl.

"I don’t think imitation is the highest form of flattery, I think it’s annoying," she shared in her Instagram Story in February.

bethany joy lenz feud rumors with hilarie burton one tree hill
Source: Survived the Shows' Clip/YouTube

In June, Burton made a significant shift by stepping back from her role as a co-host on the One Tree Hill rewatch podcast, "Drama Queens," after covering the first six seasons alongside Lenz and Sophia Bush, 42.

“We have reached the end of my behind-the-scenes experience on the show, and so I really started to question what I brought to this, but also how we keep that storytelling alive and important,” Burton shared during a July episode on the podcast.

“And so, as we head into seasons 7 through 9, it was important that we introduced a new queen who could take over for me," she added.

bethany joy lenz speaks out on hilarie burton drama call her daddy
Source: MEGA

Reflecting on her departure, Burton shared: “It felt like I could finally take a deep breath. Because every single week, it was, 'Oh my God, I gotta tell that story. Oh, my god. We have to relive that. And there's, obviously, like, so much good stuff that was in it. But it – I would have to kinda psych myself up every week.'"

"And this was the first week in years at this point that I've been like, I don't have to – I don't have to divulge s--- today," she continued.

