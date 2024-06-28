Bethenny Frankel's Ex-Fiancé Paul Bernon 'Quickly' Moves on With Younger New Girlfriend Aurora Culpo
Bethenny Frankel's ex-fiancé Paul Bernon has found love with someone new.
The 45-year-old is now dating Aurora Culpo after he and Real Housewives of New York City star called off their engagement around the beginning of March.
"Aurora and Paul have been dating for over two months now," a source recently spilled to a news publication, meaning Culpo and Bernon's romantic relationship dates back to at least April, though the film producer's split from Frankel wasn't revealed until May.
"He moved on very quickly after Bethenny," the insider admitted of Bernon, who was with the RHONY star for six years prior to their demise.
Paul and Aurora's relationship appears to be somewhat serious, as the insider revealed he'll be accompanying his girlfriend as her sister Olivia Culpo's wedding to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in Rhode Island.
"Her family has met him and thinks he’s a really nice, 'normal' guy," the confidante confessed. "They have a lot in common with him being from Boston and Aurora from an area nearby. Aurora has been spending time in Boston with him recently."
The Culpo's are from Cranston, R.I., which is why Olivia reportedly chose the Ocean House in Westerly — a beach town in the Ocean State — for their alleged wedding venue, according to local news outlets.
Aurora and Paul are said to have "met online" before realizing they "also had mutual friends."
"So it worked out," the source concluded regarding their similarities.
Aurora's relationship with Paul comes more than two years after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Michael "Mikey" Bortone, in April 2022.
The exes tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son, Remi, 5, and daughter, Solei, 3, before calling it quits on their marriage after Aurora received a DM from a woman claiming Mikey had been unfaithful. The mom-of-two said her husband later "admitted it."
During an episode of The Culpo Sisters that aired toward the end of 2022, Aurora broke down in tears about her divorce ahead of a year of firsts without her former lover.
"It’s the first year I’ll be celebrating without Mikey, and … I don’t even know why it’s going to make me cry, but I don’t know, it’s just a lot of change," she said in reference to her birthday. "It’s really hard, but it’s the right thing, and this too shall pass."
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Paul and Aurora's blossoming relationship, while Providence Journal revealed Olivia's alleged wedding venue.