Bethenny Frankel Calls Ed Kelce 'a Little Absurd' for Calling Her a 'Troll': 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Bethenny Frankel responded after Ed Kelce called her out for being a "troll" when talking about his son Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child’s defense, particularly when they’re asked about it,” the 53-year-old reality said on the Monday, February 26, episode of her “Just B” podcast. “I just wish he would’ve expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult. As we teach our kids, it’s better to express ourselves than just criticize.”