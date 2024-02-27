OK Magazine
Bethenny Frankel Calls Ed Kelce 'a Little Absurd' for Calling Her a 'Troll': 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Feb. 27 2024, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Bethenny Frankel responded after Ed Kelce called her out for being a "troll" when talking about his son Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

“I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child’s defense, particularly when they’re asked about it,” the 53-year-old reality said on the Monday, February 26, episode of her “Just B” podcast. “I just wish he would’ve expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult. As we teach our kids, it’s better to express ourselves than just criticize.”

bethenny frankel mega
Source: mega

Bethenny Frankel responded to Ed Kelce calling her a 'troll.'

“Calling me a troll is amazing clickbait and yay for Travis Kelce’s dad," she continued.

As OK! previously reported, Ed stuck up for his son, whose been dating the pop star since the summer of 2023, after she blasted their romance.

On Friday, February 23, Ed reposted a Newsweek article with the headline, “Bethenny Frankel doubles down over Travis Kelce comments,” to his Facebook page.

"Who TF is this troll?" he wrote underneath the post, referring to the Bravo alum.

ed kelce today showyoutube
Source: @todayshow/youtube

Ed Kelce previously stuck up for his son's relationship.

The mom-of-one previously weighed in on the pair's romance, which has made headlines in the past few months.

“When you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that… it’s not easy [and] relationships take work. And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So they’re really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship,” she said.

While speaking on her podcast, Bethenny clarified what she meant, arguing she "wasn't even criticizing their relationship."

bethenny frankel kyle richards reunite aspen falling out
Source: mega

Bethenny Frankel said she wasn't criticizing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance.

“I was saying, usually there’s only one peacock in a relationship," she said, adding that it's someone who is "very over the top and loud." “I stand by that. I think that’s who Travis is."

“I did not mention [Travis] pushing his coach, which is a physical expression versus using your words and having a conversation. Which is kind of like what his dad did. He used an insult instead of using his intellect," she added, referring to when the athlete yelled at his coach Andy Reid during the 2024 Super Bowl.

travis kelce taylor swift ed kelce
Source: mega

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in the summer of 2023.

The Real Housewives of New York alum then said it was "a little absurd" for Ed to get involved, but agreed it made for a good story.

“Sorry not sorry," she quipped. “I literally think he’s a peacock and there are two peacocks in this relationship and it usually doesn’t work. I’m allowed to think that. I don’t have to think they’re getting married and spending their lives together. I hope that they do if that’s what they want.”

