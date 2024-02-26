OK Magazine
Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Blasts 'Troll' Bethenny Frankel for Criticizing Football Star's Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'Who Is This?'

By:

Feb. 26 2024, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, is defending his youngest son after Bethenny Frankel criticized his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

On Friday, February 23, Ed reposted a Newsweek article with the headline, “Bethenny Frankel doubles down over Travis Kelce comments,” to his Facebook page.

"Who TF is this troll?" he wrote underneath the post, referring to the Bravo starlet.

Bethenny Frankel previously spoke out about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

Shortly after, fans were obsessed with Ed for clapping back at the Real Housewives of New York alum. "Mr. Kelce, you are a f------ legend sir. I salute you,” one person wrote, while another said, “Just when I didn’t think I could love the Kelce Family anymore we get Ed for another win."

“Ed you are a legend,” a third user added, while a fourth wrote: “You are the dad America needs right now!”

Ed Kelce doesn't know who Bethenny Frankel is.

Bethenny, 53, previously ranted about Travis and Taylor's love story, insisting that it won't always be rainbows and butterflies.

“When you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that… it’s not easy [and] relationships take work. And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So they’re really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship,” she previously said.

Bethenny Frankel previously said relationships take work.

Though Bethenny might not be a fan of the couple, who started dating in the summer of 2023, Ed certainly is.

Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl, Ed gushed over the "Cruel Summer" songstress, 34.

“Every game there’s people crowding outside the front of that suite trying to get a glimpse of Taylor, wanting to meet Taylor,” he said of Taylor's fans. "Taylor’s very gracious, but she can’t do everything."

“And she’s got security guys who don’t want her doing anything. That’s their job and she’s smart enough to know, ‘I’m paying these guys to keep me safe. I should probably listen to them,'” he continued. “But if it was up to her she’d be out there with everyone who wants her."

The pair started dating in the summer of 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Travis, 34, flew to Sydney, Australia, to watch his lady perform during The Eras Tour, but he flew back to the U.S. shortly after where he was seen partying in Las Vegas with his pals.

Now that Travis is in his off-season, it sounds like he wants to spend all of his time with the Grammy winner.

"They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together," an insider gushed of the pair. "He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football," the source noted. "He’s fully committed to their relationship."

