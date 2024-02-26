Travis Kelce's Dad Ed Blasts 'Troll' Bethenny Frankel for Criticizing Football Star's Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'Who Is This?'

Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, is defending his youngest son after Bethenny Frankel criticized his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

On Friday, February 23, Ed reposted a Newsweek article with the headline, “Bethenny Frankel doubles down over Travis Kelce comments,” to his Facebook page.

"Who TF is this troll?" he wrote underneath the post, referring to the Bravo starlet.