Taylor Swift Is 'All in' With Travis Kelce: 'She’s a Total Romantic'

The lovers, who went public with their relationship in September, are making plenty of plans for the future despite their busy schedules.

"She’s considering flying home between her concerts so she can catch Travis’ game," the insider spilled of her itinerary, as the international leg of her tour kicks off on Thursday, November 9.

The Grammy winner, 33, would also love to "spend Thanksgiving" with Kelce, 34, and his family. "It would be incredibly hectic for her to come all the way home for a couple of days, but she’s a total romantic like that," the source noted. "It helps that she has a private jet!"