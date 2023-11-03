Taylor Swift Is 'All in' With Travis Kelce: 'She’s a Total Romantic'
Has Taylor Swift found The One in Travis Kelce?
"Taylor promised herself she wouldn’t rush into her next relationship, but Travis has turned her world upside down," a source spilled to a magazine of the new romance. "She’s all in."
The lovers, who went public with their relationship in September, are making plenty of plans for the future despite their busy schedules.
"She’s considering flying home between her concerts so she can catch Travis’ game," the insider spilled of her itinerary, as the international leg of her tour kicks off on Thursday, November 9.
The Grammy winner, 33, would also love to "spend Thanksgiving" with Kelce, 34, and his family. "It would be incredibly hectic for her to come all the way home for a couple of days, but she’s a total romantic like that," the source noted. "It helps that she has a private jet!"
Swift has already received the seal of approval from the NFL star's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, who have been seen chatting with the singer at Travis' games.
In a recent interview, the patriarch called the blonde beauty "a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman."
Another big celebration to come is Taylor's December 13 birthday, which the athlete "has promised to spend with her."
"He’s madly in love with her and can’t wait to show her how much," the insider added of what he has in store for her special day.
The feelings are clearly mutual for the superstar, which is one of the reasons she hasn't tried to hide their relationship the way she did with her and ex Joe Alwyn's six-year romance.
- Travis Kelce 'Not Intimidated' by Taylor Swift's Fame as Romance Heats Up: 'He Checks All the Boxes'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Talk Every Day' as Pop Star Has 'High Hopes' for Their Budding Romance: 'She's Very Happy'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had Secret 'Chill Night' in Kansas City for His Birthday
"Taylor loves getting dressed up for fancy dates and shouting her support for her man from the rooftops," a separate source gushed. "Joe hated being in the spotlight, so Taylor kept everything under the radar. She thought that suited her, but looking back, it’s just not who she is."
Travis is equally excited to show off their adoration for each other, as he hasn't hesitated to talk about his leading lady in recent interviews.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In fact, before the pair ever expressed any PDA, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end raved over the music icon attending his September 24 game in Missouri.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped on an episode of his and his brother Jason's podcast. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," the NFL player added. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
In Touch Weekly reported on Taylor being "all in" for Travis.