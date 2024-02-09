Travis Kelce Is 'Fully Committed' to His Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'They Cannot Wait to Spend the Rest of Their Lives Together'

"It’s not a question of if, it's when," the source spilled to a magazine of an impending proposal. "They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."

The source said Kelce, 34, will ensure their "engagement story" is super romantic.

"He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football," the source noted. "He’s fully committed to their relationship."