Travis Kelce Is 'Fully Committed' to His Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'They Cannot Wait to Spend the Rest of Their Lives Together'
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are end game!
After dating for less than a year, an insider claimed the NFL star is confident that the singer will be his future wife.
"It’s not a question of if, it's when," the source spilled to a magazine of an impending proposal. "They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together."
The source said Kelce, 34, will ensure their "engagement story" is super romantic.
"He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football," the source noted. "He’s fully committed to their relationship."
The songwriter, 34, feels the same way.
"There’s no doubt she’ll say yes without a second thought," the insider declared. "Her head is in the clouds."
Odds are that the athlete will keep the plan under wraps, as he's been bombarded with questions about engagement rumors as he prepares for the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.
"Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?" a reporter asked Kelce earlier this month, to which he replied, "I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now."
Despite refraining from giving a direct answer, he didn't hesitate to gush over Swift's big wins at the Sunday, February 4, Grammy Awards. "She’s unbelievable, she’s rewriting the history books herself," the "New Heights" podcast host gushed. "I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring some hardware, too."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, the pair met over the summer of 2023, with Kelce revealing they knew each other for "close to a month" when the blonde beauty attended his home game on September 24.
"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends," he added in an interview. "It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man."
"You know, it's been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated, but I'm having fun with it," Kelce admitted. "The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don't want to see the Chiefs win."
Swift is expected to be at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas — however, unlike the past matches she's attended, the star may not be sitting in a suite with his mom, Donna Kelce.
"Well, you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars. So I have a feeling I’m not in a box, I have a feeling I’m in the stands," the matriarch revealed during her Wednesday, February 7, appearance on Today. "As far as I know I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl."
In Touch reported on the football player's plans to pop the question.