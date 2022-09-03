Bethenny Frankel Is Asking Fans To 'Translate' Kanye West's Confusing Social Media Posts
Bethenny Frankel is hoping fans can help her understand Kanye West's recent social media rant. The entrepreneur took to her Instagram Stories after the recording artist posted a series of images and accusations discussing his relationship with Adidas, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, late designer Virgil Abloh and tennis champion Serena Williams.
"I follow Kanye West because he gives zero points. He actually gives negative 54.7 f**ks. He just says he's unfiltered. He's very unfiltered beyond. I don't understand anything he's talking about," she admitted. "Like, there's some language that's going on and he's like targeting people, or I don't know, but can someone translate? It's got a post up now that says, Serena. I don't know what that means is this code?"
"He gets so many likes, and it was, you get so many likes, so everybody must know what the f**k he's talking about. I'm entertained," she added. "I don't even know who he's talking about and I'm invested."
Even though Frankel was amused by West, his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and some of her pals weren't happy with his tirade.
As OK! previously reported, the 45-year-old went on an unhinged rant online. During his tirade, he shared a since-deleted photo of Victoria Villarroel, Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, writing, “Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do," referring to the momager, who publicly supported both of her famous daughters modeling for Playboy magazine.
KIM KARDASHIAN FUMING OVER KANYE WEST'S 'APPALLING' MEME AFTER PETE DAVIDSON BREAK UP, SOURCE
“Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago,” he added.
The designer was apparently upset once he learned that his four children would be attending Sierra Canyon instead of the school he designed to honor his mother, Donda Academy.
KANYE WEST ACTIVE ON INSTAGRAM AFTER SCATHING POST ABOUT PETE DAVIDSON'S FAKE DEATH
"I'm the kids' father," he stated. "Imagine not having a say so on where your kids go to school." He shared another post that read, "I was driven crazy before. I'm not going crazy no more. It's not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I'm not the crazy one here."