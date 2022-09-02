Ray J sure knows how to hold a grudge. More than 15 years have passed since the rapper and ex Kim Kardashian's sex tape made the rounds, but he's still giving his two cents about the reality star's famous family and their never-ending string of drama.

The dad-of-two backed Kanye West when he went on a social media tirade, with the former posting a screenshot of his alleged text message exchange with Kardashian, which showed her relaying a message from her mother, Kris Jenner.