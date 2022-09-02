Not A 'Great Fan': Royal Author Believes Princess Diana Would Not Approve Of Daughter-In-Law Meghan Markle
Royal disapproval! Princess Diana would not have been a "great fan" of her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, according to renowned royal author Tina Brown.
Although the beloved royal passed away in a tragic car accident at just 36-years-old back in 1997, The Palace Papers author claims the princess would have been disappointed to hear about how certain aspects of her son Prince Harry's life played out.
The Duke of Sussex, 37, married the Suits alum in 2018, and the two were later "cut off" from the Royal Family.
“She would have been very, very protective of Harry and I believe very anxious about this direction they’ve taken," explained Brown, 68. "I think she would have felt Meghan was steering Harry in a direction that was not good for Harry.”
ROYAL BOMBSHELL: QUEEN ELIZABETH BEING ENCOURAGED TO STRIP PRINCE HARRY OF ROYAL TITLES
The Diana Chronicles author discussed, in theory, how Princess Diana would have disapproved of her son leaving the British monarchy with the American actress back in 2020.
"I don’t think Diana would have been the great fan of Meghan that Meghan herself might perhaps imagine,” claimed Brown.
"Unlike Harry and Meghan, she understood having the power base of monarchy was enormously important. Today, I believe she would have had billions of followers on Instagram, and used that to the max," projected The Vanity Fair Diaries author. "By now, her charitable foundation would have been as big as Bill Gates."
BIG CHANGES TO MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY’S RETURN TRIP TO U.K. FOLLOWING HER TELL-ALL INTERVIEW
Brown's theory contradicts that of Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson — Princess Diana's longtime best friend.
OK! recently reported heartwarming statements from Fergie, regarding an imaginary world where her close friend and once sister-in-law was still alive.
“She would be very proud of her sons,” explained Fergie. “We’d be having granny parties together and having a great time,” she added in regard to both of her sons' children, noting Diana would likely be splitting her time between England and California — where both of her sons currently live.
Page Six reported news of well-known magazine editor Tina Brown's interview regarding Princess Diana.