Not A 'Great Fan': Royal Author Believes Princess Diana Would Not Approve Of Daughter-In-Law Meghan Markle

Royal disapproval! Princess Diana would not have been a "great fan" of her daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, according to renowned royal author Tina Brown.

Although the beloved royal passed away in a tragic car accident at just 36-years-old back in 1997, The Palace Papers author claims the princess would have been disappointed to hear about how certain aspects of her son Prince Harry's life played out.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, married the Suits alum in 2018, and the two were later "cut off" from the Royal Family.