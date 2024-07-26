Bethenny Frankel Flaunts Beach Body While in St. Tropez With Artist Niclas Castello After Split From Fiancé Paul Bernon: Photos
Has Bethenny Frankel moved on from ex-fiancé Paul Bernon?
Several months after the two called it quits on their romance, the businesswoman was spotted on Wednesday, July 24, soaking up the sun in St Tropez, France, with daughter Bryn, 14, and German artist Niclas Castello.
In photos from the fun day, the mom-of-one, 53, showed off her fit figure in a peach one-piece swimsuit.
In addition to a gold chain necklace and a watch, she also donned a straw hat and sunglasses at some points throughout the excursion.
When Frankel wasn't in the ocean with her daughter or strolling in the sand, she could be seen chatting with Castello, 46, who wore a backward green cap, patterned blue swim trunks and sunglasses.
It's unclear if the Bravo alum and the artist are just friends or something more, as they didn't show any PDA.
Frankel's St Tropez trip comes around four months after it was revealed she and Bernon called off their engagement.
"They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy," a source told a news outlet at the time. "It just wasn’t going to work."
The two first met in 2018 via a dating app, with Bernon getting down on one knee in 2021.
When the breakup was revealed to the public, it was also disclosed that the Skinnygirl founder was keeping the $1 million engagement ring even though she was the one who initiated the split.
Earlier this summer, Bernon left his ex stunned when he began to step out with Aurora Culpo, 35.
The new romance made headlines since Culpo talked about it on her podcast — something that didn't sit well with Frankel.
"Hearing about your ex-fiancé committing to another woman shortly thereafter on their first date, and then being inside their relationship hearing about their s-- and their gifts and meeting each other’s kids and the level of commitment," the former Real Housewives of New York City star admitted on her own podcast. "It was gutting. It was brutal."
“Being portrayed as the jilted ex who had been upgraded from — that my ex had moved on from me with a younger woman — and that it regurgitated the continuous narrative that he is a very under-the-radar person who had now gotten serious with someone," the businesswoman added. "When, ironically, I was the very-under-the-radar person."
In the end, Bernon and Culpo's romance turned out to just be a fling, as the mom-of-two confessed he "dumped" her in July after about two months together.