Politics 'Disgusting Betrayal': MAGA Journalist Eric Spracklen Breaks From Donald Trump Over Iran Comments Source: @ericspracklen/instagram; MEGA Another 'betrayed' far-right journalist has joined a growing number of former MAGA loyalists in breaking with Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel May 14 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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MAGA journalist Eric Spracklen is the latest to break from President Donald Trump, stating on Tuesday, May 12, that "the Trump era was fun while it lasted" and warning conservatives that "we're cooked.” The breaking point occurred when a reporter asked the 79-year-old POTUS on his way to China, "To what extent are Americans' financial situations motivating you to make a deal?" to which he replied bluntly, "Not even a little bit…I don't think about Americans' financial situations." “This is not the same man I voted for. I honestly can’t even recognize him anymore. An absolutely disgusting betrayal. MAGA boomers, please wake up, PRESIDENT TRUMP DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU,” Spracklen, a right-wing commentator who serves as the Communications Director for far-right activist group Project Veritas, posted on X.

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Source: MEGA MAGA journalist Eric Spracklen is the latest to break from President Donald Trump.

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This is not the same man I voted for. I honestly can’t even recognize him anymore.



An absolutely disgusting betrayal.



MAGA boomers please wake up, PRESIDENT TRUMP DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU. https://t.co/x0EamFIfUZ — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) May 12, 2026 Source: @EricSpracklen/X Eric Spracklen spoke out about Donald Trump on X.

Social media commenters were quick to point out: “He’s exactly the man you voted for.” “I honestly don't see anything any different this time from last, the only difference is he spent 3 years destroying Obama's booming economy, and this time he walked into the mess he left behind in 2020,” replied another.

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For nearly a decade, Spracklen was a prominent, highly visible surrogate for Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement. He frequently appeared on conservative media platforms and was publicly profiled as one of "Trump's #1 Supporters.” This break followed a series of volatile market and geopolitical events surrounding the president's failing war in Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Trump publicly stated that the war was "practically over," but Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz less than a day later. Spracklen pointed out that $760 million worth of oil short options were placed just 20 minutes before Trump announced the Strait was open, allowing specific entities to make millions off the flip-flopping news.

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Source: MEGA Many political gurus have spoken out about the president.

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Spracklen criticized the administration's pattern of providing "good news, bad news, good news, bad news every single time" while insiders profit. This sudden May 12 post represents a definitive exit from the movement after months of growing public frustration with the president and a crack in his once impenetrable MAGA base. Earlier in 2026, Spracklen expressed immense embarrassment over his decade-long support for Trump.

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He previously voiced confusion and frustration regarding the administration's stance on the Epstein files, questioning why Trump dismissed them as a hoax while Melania Trump publicly called for Congress to act. Cracks in the MAGA base have widened, driven primarily by dissatisfaction with the Trump administration's military engagement in Iran and perceived failures to meet hardline immigration goals. Key conservative figures, including Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, have criticized the Iran conflict, leading to internal, intense debates within the conservative media ecosystem.