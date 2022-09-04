Happy Birthday Beyoncé! See The Icon Through The Years — Photos

A true icon, queen and everything in between! It's Bey's day — happy birthday Beyonce!

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter turned 41 on Sunday, September 4, and with such a special day comes well-deserved celebration for her everlasting contribution to the world of music.

Rising to fame as a member of Destiny's Child in the 1990s was just the start of the Texas native's decades-long career, as she continues to break down barriers as a musical sensation to this day.

Beside being one of the most talented singers of all time, the "Single Ladies" artist continues to expand her realm of fame through movie roles, campaign collaborations and award-winning album releases.

