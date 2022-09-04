Happy Birthday Beyoncé! See The Icon Through The Years — Photos
A true icon, queen and everything in between! It's Bey's day — happy birthday Beyonce!
Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter turned 41 on Sunday, September 4, and with such a special day comes well-deserved celebration for her everlasting contribution to the world of music.
Rising to fame as a member of Destiny's Child in the 1990s was just the start of the Texas native's decades-long career, as she continues to break down barriers as a musical sensation to this day.
Beside being one of the most talented singers of all time, the "Single Ladies" artist continues to expand her realm of fame through movie roles, campaign collaborations and award-winning album releases.
BEYONCÉ'S MOM DROPS MASSIVE HINT SUGGESTING DESTINY'S CHILD COULD BE REUNITING
Keep scrolling to see Queen Beyoncé's most iconic moments throughout the years!
In 2001, the "Halo" singer left her teenage years behind just as her career and fame began to take off.
At the time, the stunning star was hosting red-carpet interviews, headlining the MTV's TRL Tour with Destiny's child —alongside other generational icons like Jessica Simpson and 3LW — and even released her very own children's doll with her girl group.
The bombshell headed on her second solo concert tour, The Beyoncé Experience, in 2007.
THE SECRET MOVE BEYONCÉ PROVED TO MAKE HER NEW ALBUM BULLETPROOF
With this year also brought the release of some of the Grammy award-winner's most famous songs — including "Irreplaceable," and a legendary duet with the "Queen of Latin Music", Shakira.
During the 2008 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé fulfilled a lifelong dream with her dazzling duet performance alongside rock 'n roll sensation Tina Turner.
The memorable moment went down as one of the decade's most incredible nights in music history.
Beyoncé made another monumental stride in 2018, when she became the first Black woman to ever headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Although already nailing impactful performances like the Super Bowl halftime show in 2016, the singer's contribution to breaking down racial barriers was recognized across the entire nation.
In 2019, the mother-of-three impressed the world once again while voicing the leading role of Nala in Disney's live action remake of The Lion King.
Come 2022, some may have thought Beyoncé had achieved all she could, but once again, the generational icon proved the world wrong.
On July 29, her seventh studio album, Renaissance, was released — and quickly began to break historical records in the music industry.