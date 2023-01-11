Previously Planned Beyoncé & Britney Spears Collaboration Axed: Report

The music powerhouses have worked together in the past, starring in a 2004 Pepsi commercial alongside Pink to sing Queen’s hit “We Will Rock You.”

Spears slowly came back to her music career after the end of her 14-year-long conservatorship with "Hold Me Closer" alongside pop legend Elton John. "She sang fantastically," the "Rocket Man" crooner said of Spears. "I said, 'She was brilliant when she started so I think she can.' And she did it, and I was so thrilled with what she did."