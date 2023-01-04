britney spears drops it low in seductive dance with husband sam asghari

Asghari, looking as dapper as ever in an all-black ensemble, clapped while his wife seductively danced to Prince's "Kiss." As the couple joined hands and moved together, Spears lifted their arms up as she dropped it low in front of her handsome hunk. It's unclear when the video was taken.

While fans have been begging the two to post more of each other on their respective social media accounts, Asghari recently faced backlash for doing just that.