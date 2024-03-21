Beyoncé Fans Slam Erykah Badu for Criticizing Her Country Album Cover: 'This One-Sided Beef Has to Stop'
Beyoncé fans are not pleased with Erykah Badu's comments about the music icon's new album cover.
The "No Love" vocalist, 53, took to social media on Wednesday, March 20, following the drop of Queen Bey's artwork for her new country album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, to seemingly shade her artistic choices in the photo.
"To Jay-Z . Say something Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me??" Erykah penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, without giving much more explanation about her outrage over the cover.
The "On & On" musician also shared Beyoncé's post to her Instagram Story, writing, "Hmmm."
The "Love On Top" singer's fanbase was outraged, with one person writing on X, "I love Erykah Badu but this one-sided beef has to stop ?? 😃."
"Erykah Badu is such a hater. Beyoncé has worn braids since the beginning of her career. Erykah does not own braids," a second person speculated about why the "Next Lifetime" artist was upset.
"What is Erykah’s problem with Beyoncé? She shouted her out in a song and Erykah been shady ever since. I’m so confused," an additional person chimed in.
This was not the first time Erykah accused Beyoncé of poaching ideas from her. Last year, the "Hello" musician shared a photo of the "Single Ladies" entertainer in an oversized metallic hat, which was similar to Erykah's signature accessory.
"Hmmm. I guess I’m everybody stylist," she wrote alongside a photo of the hitmaker on stage in a familiar look to her own.
Despite Beyoncé's fellow diva pleading for her husband, 54, to steer her away from her vision, he likely will never tell his wife how to producer her art, especially after weathering a few rocky years in their marriage.
"Her bringing up the cheating is like sticking it to him," a source spilled about the Grammy winner, 42, talking about Jay's alleged infidelity in her music. "It’s like he’ll never live it down. But she would never leave him — they’ve built an empire together, and there’s too much at stake."
"They’re one of those couples who are worth more together than apart," the insider claimed. "It’s almost as if their marriage has evolved into a business partnership, and they’re just friends now who basically lead separate lives. So whatever tension there may be behind closed doors, they seem to go out of their way to not let the public see it. Beyoncé was so young when she met Jay-Z [at 18] — she idolized him — then he shattered her world."