Nick Cannon Insists Ex Kim Kardashian 'Wishes She Looked Like Beyoncé' After Singer Is Accused of Copying Reality Star's Appearance
Nick Cannon is a proud member of the Beyhive!
On a recent episode of his radio show, the star and his co-hosts discussed how some social media users accused Beyoncé of wanting to "look white" or lightening her skin when she showed up to the premiere of her concert movie last week.
Cannon didn't agree, and he was also shocked that people claimed the "Drunk in Love" singer's new look made her resemble Kim Kardashian, 43.
"Kim Kardashian wants to look like Beyoncé!" Cannon, 43, quipped, adding that the Grammy winner, 42, has "been looking the same since she was 16!"
"Kim Kardashian wish she look like that [sic]," the dad-of-12 added while looking at a new photo of Beyoncé sporting platinum blonde locks.
"Since my vision is failing, if you put [a photo of Beyoncé] at the right distance, I think I would have said [it's] Kim," said one of his colleagues.
"Y'all out your m------------ mind!" he declared of those who think they look similar. "First of all, Kim Kardashian ain't white."
The mom-of-three's fresh appearance has been under scrutiny, prompting her mom, Tina Knowles, to speak out and slam those who were making rude comments.
The matriarch, 69, took to Instagram and declared she was fed up with "all of the stupid ignorant self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin and wearing platinum hair [and] wanting to be white."
"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" she questioned. "How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."
Tina said it was "really sad" that a white reporter from TMZ reached out to Beyoncé's hairstylist and told the beauty guru "that the fans are saying that she wants to be white."
"That made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness," noted the singer's mom. "What's really most disappointing is that the [sic] some Black people yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days."
"I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something ... she works her a-- off and [it] is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience," Tina continued. "Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things."
"Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don't like her. ... I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up ! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times," the designer concluded.