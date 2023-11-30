Nick Cannon Insists Ex Kim Kardashian 'Wishes She Looked Like Beyoncé' After Singer Is Accused of Copying Reality Star's Appearance

"Kim Kardashian wish she look like that [sic]," the dad-of-12 added while looking at a new photo of Beyoncé sporting platinum blonde locks.

"Since my vision is failing, if you put [a photo of Beyoncé] at the right distance, I think I would have said [it's] Kim," said one of his colleagues.

"Y'all out your m------------ mind!" he declared of those who think they look similar. "First of all, Kim Kardashian ain't white."