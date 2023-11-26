Diva Alert! Beyoncé Skips Her Own Red Carpet at 'Renaissance' Film Premiere, Attends With Daughter Blue Ivy
Where was Beyoncé?
The musical icon was not spotted on her own red carpet for the premiere of her Renaissance concert film.
Despite the guest list full of A-listers, Beyoncé chose not to join her company at the main entrance, however, it was confirmed by onlookers that the singer did attend the event alongside her daughter Blue Ivy, 11.
While the star-studded attendees all happily posed for pictures, Beyoncé opted to celebrate her movie with a low-key arrival.
The private screening was held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater and attracted stars such as Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams as well as some famous friends including Lizzo, Janelle Monáe and Lori Harvey.
Those invited reportedly received a “save the date” that only included the time of the event and a dress code, which was described as “cozy opulence.”
According to Variety, the location of the screening was only revealed to guests 24 hours before the showing. Those attending were supposedly advised to “take a ride share to an address in Beverly Hills, where they were then directed to the location of the screening.”
Other celebs who were at the event included, Gabrielle Union, Halle Bailey, Marsai Martin, Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash-Betts and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.
As OK! previously reported, Tina recently gave fans an inside look to how Beyoncé ran the behind the scenes of her spectacular concerts.
In particular, the famous mother joked about her daughter’s feisty side during her fast costume changes.
"We laughed about this recently because I was saying, 'Girl, you get really mean back there,' and I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore," Tina shared while on the October 31, episode of Sherri, hosted by The View's former panelist Sherri Shepherd.
"We'd laugh because she used to do 'Flaws and All.' She would say, 'I’m a [b----] in the morning,' and I’ll be like, 'And the evening too!'" she added, referencing the R&B star’s 2007 song.
Tina noted that after her performances, Beyoncé would apologize for what she had said.
She would "be like, 'Mama, I’m so sorry,' and I’m like, 'I know.' Sometimes she’ll be crying, and I was like, 'She crying because she know she just said some crazy stuff to us,'" Tina recalled.
"But that’s the heat of the moment, because you’re trying to get your shoes on, and everybody’s waiting, and if somebody’s messing up or they lose the shoes, then you messed up the whole show," she continued, adding, "So, I understand it."
Throughout her months-long tour Beyoncé went through 600 costumes, however, Tina spilled that there are even more, saying, "She still has maybe 150 costumes that she hasn’t worn, but every night she did at least four to five new costumes."
