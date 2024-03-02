Beyoncé Has Experienced 'Betrayal and Heartbreak' Throughout Marriage to Jay-Z — But Would 'Never Leave Him': Source

Although it's not something the typically private spouses tend to talk about frequently, Beyoncé has come forward about her husband's wrongful actions through her music and in interviews, and a source claimed there's a reason the "Single Ladies" singer "keeps bringing it up."

"Her bringing up the cheating is like sticking it to him. It’s like he’ll never live it down. But she would never leave him — they’ve built an empire together, and there’s too much at stake," an insider spilled to a news publication of Beyoncé, who said she's "been through h--- and back" and "experienced betrayals and heartbreaks" in a 2018 piece she wrote for Vogue.