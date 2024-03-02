OK Magazine
Beyoncé Has Experienced 'Betrayal and Heartbreak' Throughout Marriage to Jay-Z — But Would 'Never Leave Him': Source

Mar. 2 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

While Beyoncé might be "Crazy in Love" with Jay-Z, their marriage still has its fair share of struggles.

The A-list couple tied the knot in 2008 before welcoming three children — Blue Ivy, 12, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, 6 — and continue to be a powerful pair despite Jay-Z's infamous infidelity scandal.

Although it's not something the typically private spouses tend to talk about frequently, Beyoncé has come forward about her husband's wrongful actions through her music and in interviews, and a source claimed there's a reason the "Single Ladies" singer "keeps bringing it up."

"Her bringing up the cheating is like sticking it to him. It’s like he’ll never live it down. But she would never leave him — they’ve built an empire together, and there’s too much at stake," an insider spilled to a news publication of Beyoncé, who said she's "been through h--- and back" and "experienced betrayals and heartbreaks" in a 2018 piece she wrote for Vogue.

The dynamic duo's empire is no joke, either, as they have a combined estimated net worth of $3.3 billion, per Forbes.

Beyoncé, 42, and Jay-Z, 54, together make for a powerful package, with their two joint tours, On the Run and On the Run II, generating more than $363 million for the award-winning artists.

"They’re one of those couples who are worth more together than apart," the confidante confessed. "It’s almost as if their marriage has evolved into a business partnership, and they’re just friends now who basically lead separate lives. So whatever tension there may be behind closed doors, they seem to go out of their way to not let the public see it."

The source noted: "Beyoncé was so young when she met Jay-Z [at 18] — she idolized him — then he shattered her world."

Cheating rumors have swirled for years following their 2008 nuptials.

In 2013, the year after Beyoncé gave birth to Blue Ivy, Jay-Z was accused of having an affair with Rita Ora, 33, who denied the claims, and he also allegedly told model LIV, 40, he wanted to make her his "in-town" option.

At the time, Jay-Z was also seen partying with models in Belgium amid rumors he and Beyoncé were headed toward a divorce.

One year later, a video showcased Beyoncé's sister, Solange, 37, attacking Jay-z in an elevator after the Met Gala, with many assuming it was due to an alleged extramarital relationship he had with designer Rachel Roy, 50, who also denied the rumors.

In 2016, the public felt Beyoncé finally confirmed her husband's infidelity with her album Lemonade, with Jay-Z later owning up to his actions through his 4:44 album lyrics and in an interview the following year.

