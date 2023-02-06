Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah.
Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy.
"Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all."
"When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it. It was one take. I never even got, 'Well, Nile, maybe you should do this, maybe you should do that.' It was just what I felt in my heart. I'm so happy to work with y'all," Rodgers said.
"Beyoncé is on her way. The upside of hosting the GRAMMYs in L.A. is that everyone can be here. The downside of hosting the GRAMMYs in L.A. is the traffic," Noah later joked. "Beyoncé is on her way."
Of course, people couldn't help but laugh at the situation.
“'where’s Beyoncé?' LIZZO IS SO REAL LMAOOO," one person wrote of Lizzo who was confused where the "Halo" songstress was.
Another person exclaimed, "ON MY WAY TO GET BEYONCÉ OUT OF TRAFFIC," while a third person said, "Beyoncé arriving to the grammys just to bag that AOTY and go back home as she should."
The artist, who wore a glitzy silver gown, was then later seen in the audience with her husband, Jay-Z. "The Queen is officially in the building. Beyoncé Knowles. Thank you so much. I was shocked to find out that traffic could stop you. I thought you could travel through space and time," Noah stated.
After Bey nabbed the coveted trophy for "Cuff It" from her album Renaissance, she officially tied the record for the most awarded singer. Mary J. Blidge, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan and PJ Morton were up against the Destiny's Child alum.
Bey also won for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance.