Meghan Markle Reveals Beyoncé 'Checked In' On Her After 2021 Tell-All Interview Aired: 'She Wants Me To Feel Safe'

While chatting with Oprah Winfrey, the pair, who left the royal family in 2020, claimed someone in the royal family was "concerned" over Archie's skin color and the TV star said she had suicidal thoughts, but she was refused help.

For his part, Prince William denied any of his brother's claims. “We’re very much not a racist family," he told reporters.

After the interview aired on CBS, the rift between Harry and his brother, Prince William, seemingly got worse — something he hinted at in the Netflix series.