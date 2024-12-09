Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles 'Likes' Post About Son-in-Law Jay-Z Being Named in Rape Lawsuit Alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Tina Knowles' social media activity is raising eyebrows.
Beyoncé's mom shocked the public when she "liked" ABC7Chicago's Instagram page's post about a woman who filed a lawsuit and claimed Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs both raped her when she was just 13 years old.
Knowles, 70, didn't comment on the upload or release a statement about the situation.
As OK! reported, a woman named Jane Doe first filed the suit against Combs, 55, in October but refiled on Sunday, December 8, to include the "Empire State of Mind" crooner.
In the filing, Doe said that after the 2000 MTV VMAs, Diddy's driver brought her to a house party where she had to sign an NDA before entering. Once at the bash, she claimed she was given a drink that made her feel "woozy and lightheaded."
At some point, Doe said Jay-Z removed her clothes and raped her while the Bad Boys Record founder and an unnamed female celebrity watched. Doe claimed Combs raped her at the party as well.
The father-of-three, 55, denied the allegations and mentioned spouse Beyoncé, 43, in his statement.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he shared. "I mourn yet another loss of innocence."
"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age," Jay-Z continued. "It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."
The Roc Nation founder also claimed Doe and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, were attempting to blackmail him.
The attorney hit back at his allegation and said Doe never asked "for a penny" from Jay-Z.
"Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation. Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact," Buzbee stated. "She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve."
While Jay-Z hasn't been charged with any crimes, Combs was arrested in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
The mogul pleaded not guilty and will begin his trial in May 2025. In the meantime, he'll be locked up at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail multiple times.