or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tina Knowles
OK LogoNEWS

Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles 'Likes' Post About Son-in-Law Jay-Z Being Named in Rape Lawsuit Alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Photo of Tina Knowles with Beyonce and a photo of Jay-Z.
Source: mega

Tina Knowles' move shocked fans.

By:

Dec. 9 2024, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tina Knowles' social media activity is raising eyebrows.

Beyoncé's mom shocked the public when she "liked" ABC7Chicago's Instagram page's post about a woman who filed a lawsuit and claimed Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs both raped her when she was just 13 years old.

Article continues below advertisement
beyonces mom tina knowles likes post jay z rape lawsuit sean diddy combs
Source: mega

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, 'liked' an Instagram post about her son-in-law Jay-Z being accused of rape.

Article continues below advertisement

Knowles, 70, didn't comment on the upload or release a statement about the situation.

As OK! reported, a woman named Jane Doe first filed the suit against Combs, 55, in October but refiled on Sunday, December 8, to include the "Empire State of Mind" crooner.

Article continues below advertisement
beyonces mom tina knowles likes post jay z rape lawsuit sean diddy combs
Source: @abc7chicago/instagram

The momager hasn't commented on the lawsuit against Jay-Z.

Article continues below advertisement

In the filing, Doe said that after the 2000 MTV VMAs, Diddy's driver brought her to a house party where she had to sign an NDA before entering. Once at the bash, she claimed she was given a drink that made her feel "woozy and lightheaded."

At some point, Doe said Jay-Z removed her clothes and raped her while the Bad Boys Record founder and an unnamed female celebrity watched. Doe claimed Combs raped her at the party as well.

Article continues below advertisement

The father-of-three, 55, denied the allegations and mentioned spouse Beyoncé, 43, in his statement.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he shared. "I mourn yet another loss of innocence."

MORE ON:
Tina Knowles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
beyonces mom tina knowles likes post jay z rape lawsuit sean diddy combs
Source: mega

Jay-Z denied the claims against him and said the alleged victim tried to blackmail him.

Article continues below advertisement

"I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age," Jay-Z continued. "It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."

The Roc Nation founder also claimed Doe and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, were attempting to blackmail him.

Article continues below advertisement

The attorney hit back at his allegation and said Doe never asked "for a penny" from Jay-Z.

"Instead, she only sought a confidential mediation. Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff. His conduct has had the opposite impact," Buzbee stated. "She is emboldened. I’m very proud of her resolve."

Article continues below advertisement
beyonces mom tina knowles likes post jay z rape lawsuit sean diddy combs
Source: mega

The 'Crazy in Love' artists married in 2008 and shares three kids together.

While Jay-Z hasn't been charged with any crimes, Combs was arrested in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

The mogul pleaded not guilty and will begin his trial in May 2025. In the meantime, he'll be locked up at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail multiple times.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.