Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Divorced Parents Tina and Mathew Knowles as She Celebrates 42nd Birthday

"Sweet.. in the end it all family.." Beyoncé adoringly captioned the candid shot of her mother and father on either side of her, kissing her cheeks at what appeared to be an intimate family gathering for the powerhouse's special day (which actually falls on September 4).

The fashion designer and music manager, 71 — who also share daughter Solange Knowles, 37 — were married in 1980 but split in 2009. Their divorce was later finalized in 2011.