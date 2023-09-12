OK Magazine
Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Divorced Parents Tina and Mathew Knowles as She Celebrates 42nd Birthday

knowlesfamily
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Beyoncé's 42nd Birthday seems to be bringing everyone together!

Queen B took to Instagram on Monday, September 11, to share a rare joint photo with her mom, Tina Knowles, and her father, Mathew Knowles, nearly 13 years after their split.

beyonce pp
Source: Mega

Beyoncé celebrated her birthday with both of her parents by her side.

"Sweet.. in the end it all family.." Beyoncé adoringly captioned the candid shot of her mother and father on either side of her, kissing her cheeks at what appeared to be an intimate family gathering for the powerhouse's special day (which actually falls on September 4).

The fashion designer and music manager, 71 — who also share daughter Solange Knowles, 37 — were married in 1980 but split in 2009. Their divorce was later finalized in 2011.

tina
Source: Mega

Tina Knowles recently split from second husband Richard Lawson.

In other shots from the celebration with her loved ones, Beyoncé could be seen posing with her husband, Jay-Z — who wore a shirt with her face on it — in front of balloons that read, "Happy Bday." The "Love on Top" vocalist was also presented with an elaborate cake that had a large metallic disco ball on it.

Tina has become a staple in the crowd at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour despite recently filing for her second divorce from Richard Lawson after marrying in 2015.

MORE ON:
Beyonce
mathew
Source: Mega

Tina and Mathew Knowles called it quits in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2011.

Source: OK!

Despite the shocking end to her romance with the actor, the 69-year-old previously gushed over finding love again after calling it quits with the father of her children over a decade ago. "I've known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was, just, I felt like, a gift from God," she told Tamron Hall during a 2022 interview.

"I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on, if it was in God's plan, to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship," she noted of Lawson, whom she began dating in 2013.

