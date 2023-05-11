Blue Ivy Carter Looks So Grown Up Alongside Father Jay-Z at Opening Night Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: Watch
Blue Ivy Carter made a rare appearance!
On Wednesday, May 10, at the opening show for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, Blue Ivy was spotted with her dad, Jay-Z, enjoying the performance. The 11-year-old, who has stayed primarily out of the spotlight over the years, looked so grown up as she bopped along to her mom’s music.
The pre-teen was seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt, black pants, some shades and a backwards hat. Jay-Z sported a similar fit, as he wore a black hoodie, black pants and some sunglasses.
A clip of the father-daughter duo was uploaded to Twitter with the adorable caption, "Manager Ivy was there to make sure everything was running smooth."
And the show did go well, as The Guardian deemed it a "monster blockbuster concert experience" that included "sci-fi disco decadence, s**, body positivity and feminine Black pride."
The last time Blue Ivy’s mother went on a solo tour was 7 years prior for her 2016 49-stop Formation tour after the release of Lemonade.
Though she hasn't been on the road recently, in January, Beyoncé performed for the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. At the private concert, Blue Ivy made a special appearance on stage with her mother, where the duo sang "Brown Skin Girl" together. The 29-time Grammy winner and her oldest daughter showed off their vocals and busted out some dance moves for the the crowd.
In addition to "Brown Skin Girl," the January show included songs, "Crazy In Love" and "Naughty Girl" from the mother-of-three’s debut solo album, Dangerously In Love, "Halo" and "Drunk In Love" from her 2013 album and "Freedom," from Lemonade. The singer-songwriter was reported to have been paid $24 million for this single performance.
As OK! previously reported, back in 2022, a source detailed how Beyoncé wanted her kids to be the best of the best compared to other celebrity children. The insider discussed how the 41-year-old feels pressure to compete with follow A-lister Kim Kardashian when it comes to her kids.
The two brunette beauties "are both obsessed with their kids because they see them as an extension of themselves," the insider shared. "They want their kids to be at the top."
They added that Beyoncé "watches everything Kim does. She’s determined for her brood to beat out any Kardashian offspring."
"Neither of them would ever admit it, but Beyoncé and Kim watch everything the other one does and are constantly trying to one-up each other," the source noted. "And with their huge egos, it’s no wonder!"
Hollywood Life reported on Blue Ivy's appearance.