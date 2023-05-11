Blue Ivy Carter Looks So Grown Up Alongside Father Jay-Z at Opening Night Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour: Watch 

The pre-teen was seen wearing a black graphic T-shirt, black pants, some shades and a backwards hat. Jay-Z sported a similar fit, as he wore a black hoodie, black pants and some sunglasses.

A clip of the father-daughter duo was uploaded to Twitter with the adorable caption, "Manager Ivy was there to make sure everything was running smooth."

And the show did go well, as The Guardian deemed it a "monster blockbuster concert experience" that included "sci-fi disco decadence, s**, body positivity and feminine Black pride."