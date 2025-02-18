Kim Kardashian Announces NikeSKIMS Collaboration After Ex Kanye West Accuses Nike of Copying His Yeezy Sneaker Design

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce in 2022 after splitting one year earlier.

On the morning of Tuesday, February 18, Kanye West reappeared on Instagram to seemingly accuse Nike of copying his Yeezy sneaker design — and just an hour later, ex-wife Kim Kardashian announced the launch of a NikeSKIMS collaboration.

"THIS NEW NIKE DESIGN REALLY MOVED US / REALLY INSPIRED US AT YEEZY WE APPRECIATE YOU GUYS WORK TO THE TEAM TEAM [sic] BEHIND THESE THANK FOR MAKING SOMETHING NEW AND SPECIAL, LOVE YE," the rapper, 47, sarcastically wrote alongside photos of Nike sneakers that looked similar to his own line's designs.

Shortly after his upload, the reality star, 44, took to her Instagram page to debut her newest fashion project.