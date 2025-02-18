Kim Kardashian Announces NikeSKIMS Collaboration After Ex Kanye West Accuses Nike of Copying His Yeezy Sneaker Design
Talk about awkward timing!
On the morning of Tuesday, February 18, Kanye West reappeared on Instagram to seemingly accuse Nike of copying his Yeezy sneaker design — and just an hour later, ex-wife Kim Kardashian announced the launch of a NikeSKIMS collaboration.
"THIS NEW NIKE DESIGN REALLY MOVED US / REALLY INSPIRED US AT YEEZY WE APPRECIATE YOU GUYS WORK TO THE TEAM TEAM [sic] BEHIND THESE THANK FOR MAKING SOMETHING NEW AND SPECIAL, LOVE YE," the rapper, 47, sarcastically wrote alongside photos of Nike sneakers that looked similar to his own line's designs.
Shortly after his upload, the reality star, 44, took to her Instagram page to debut her newest fashion project.
"Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed," the caption read. "Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform."
On the mom-of-four's Instagram Story, she shared a photo of a mock staffer key card.
"Nike and Skims share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women," Kardashian shared. "This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body.
"Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered," she continued. "We're incredibly excited to unveil our first collection this spring."
While fans were excited for the makeup mogul's new collection, many Instagram users slammed West for discussing his brand just days after he caused controversy with his antisemitic tweets and trying to sell a swastika T-shirt.
As OK! reported, after going on his rant, the disgraced star said he was "logging out of Twitter."
"I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent," West wrote, referring to X owner Elon Musk. "It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me the energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and goodnight."
The entrepreneur, 53, responded by expressing at the time, "Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW. You should not be seeing that anymore."
However, the Yeezy designer's account was reactivated last week, though when you now go to his page, users are met with a "sensitive content" warning.
"Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content," the statement reads. "You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?"
West is also facing rumors that wife Bianca Censori, 30, wants a divorce — however, the gossip hasn't been confirmed.
The claims came after Censori wore a see-through dress to the 2025 Grammys, and days later, West declared he had "dominion" over his spouse.
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS," he tweeted after her look dropped jaws.
The pair married in December 2022 and do not have a prenup.