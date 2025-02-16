10 Celebrities Who Spoke Out About Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammy Awards Indecent Stunt

"Bianca Censori showed up there and she was naked. She dropped that fur coat, and you see full vag, big fake b---- and her naked bottom," Megyn Kelly recalled on the February 3 installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.

The 54-year-old political commentator said the Aussie beauty was wearing a mesh dress, with its fabric looking "totally invisible" that it exposed all her private parts. She also called out Censori for attempting to pull down her form-fitting dress when people had already seen her private area.

She continued, "If you had any hopes of modesty, they ended when you chose that outfit."

Kelly then branded Censori's infamous look as "so crass" and "so classless," adding, "If any of us just took off all of our clothes and showed up at the Grammys wearing mesh, a mesh dress, we would get tons of attention. It's because you've crossed another new societal low. It's not because, 'Oh, we all want to see you naked.'"

The former Fox News host acknowledged Censori has a "beautiful body," but she insisted the architect's move to attend the awards show basically naked was "another blow to our already craven society."

"I'm not like angry because I don't let my kids watch these things anymore, but I'll just put it to you this way, my kids, I was telling them about it in the car because I thought they might hear about it in school. And of course, my 15-year-old Googled it," Kelly revealed. "It wouldn't even pull up on his phone because we've got like, screeners on there, because it's pornographic, but it's shoved in our face at every turn, especially by these two… I have zero use for these two."