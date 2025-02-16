10 Celebrities Who Spoke Out About Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammy Awards Indecent Stunt
Alyssa Farah Griffin
On the February 3 episode of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin opened up about feeling uneasy when she saw Kanye West and his nearly naked wife, Bianca Censori, on the red carpet of the 2025 Grammy Awards.
"I don't even want to dignify this, other than to say Kanye West — I don't want to see him on red carpets anymore," said Griffin, adding the indecent act felt like the "low" point of the ceremony.
She continued, "I hope that his partner is OK, because that whole thing was very uncomfortable, I think, for most women to watch. I just don't want to see it or hear from it any further."
Dave Portnoy
"I hate Kayne [sic] so much. #grammy," Dave Portnoy tweeted alongside a photo of West and Censori following their red carpet debut.
He wrote a follow-up tweet to criticize the amount of attention the stunt received, saying, "When is the last time Kanye made headlines for his talent as opposed to just being a jacka-- for shock value."
Don Lemon
While attending the Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City on February 4, Don Lemon playfully mimicked West and Censori's Grammys blunder by slowly removing his jacket at the end of the runway.
"Anybody know what I'm doing? Kanye's wife!" the former CNN host said before putting his coat back on and finishing his walk.
Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer's ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers joined the growing list of celebrities reacting to West and Censori's Grammys stunt.
In a February 3 Instagram Story post, she revealed she received messages defending the rapper and his wife's behavior.
"If this brief interaction looked uncomfortable, balanced and consensual to you, that's concerning. I've spent the past almost 2 years hosting and producing our show about coercion, control, and toxicity in relationships on @investigationdiscovery and this ticks all the boxes," she wrote in the post.
She included Tinx's statement about the ordeal, which read, "It was uncomfortable to see. … I really don't buy that this was some mutual art experiment. To me, it looked like some sort of humiliation ritual. Of course women have agency, but there's also an insane power dynamic at play here. Age, money, fame, etc."
Jimmy Kimmel
During his opening monologue in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel branded West a "rodent [that] came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night."
"This shows you just how much times have changed. Before [Donald] Trump, this would've been our whole monologue tonight. Now it's, like, the ninth craziest thing that happened this weekend," he told his viewers.
Kimmel looked back at the time when "the whole country melted down" after Janet Jackson suffered from a wardrobe malfunction during her Super Bowl halftime performance.
"Now a completely nude woman walks the red carpet at the Grammys, they're yelling, 'Bianca, over here on the right! Please,'" the talk show host continued.
- Megyn Kelly Slams Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammys Stunt as 'Crass' and 'Classless': 'I Find It Disgusting'
- Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Blasts Kanye West and Bianca Censori Over Their 'Concerning' Red Carpet Stunt: 'Uncomfortable'
- 'Thank God!': Comedian Heather McDonald Has Epic Reaction to Kanye West and Bianca Censori Allegedly Divorcing
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lisa Riley
On Instagram, Lisa Riley joked West and Censori would not last on the ITV soap Emmerdale.
"It's a good job Kanye West and Bianca Censori don't work on Emmerdale, they just couldn't cope with the extreme weather conditions," she wrote. "Do you ever feel in life sometimes it's okay to say GET A GRIP!!!"
Meghan McCain
After seeing the NSFW photos of Censori at the ceremony, Meghan McCain criticized West in a since-deleted post on X.
"I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the h--- alone," McCain tweeted. "He's a repugnant, vile piece of garbage. And his wife looks like a victim and a hostage."
A representative for The View alum later explained why McCain deleted her post, telling Entertainment Weekly, "She says it was an accident and she thinks he's a vile pig."
Megyn Kelly
"Bianca Censori showed up there and she was naked. She dropped that fur coat, and you see full vag, big fake b---- and her naked bottom," Megyn Kelly recalled on the February 3 installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
The 54-year-old political commentator said the Aussie beauty was wearing a mesh dress, with its fabric looking "totally invisible" that it exposed all her private parts. She also called out Censori for attempting to pull down her form-fitting dress when people had already seen her private area.
She continued, "If you had any hopes of modesty, they ended when you chose that outfit."
Kelly then branded Censori's infamous look as "so crass" and "so classless," adding, "If any of us just took off all of our clothes and showed up at the Grammys wearing mesh, a mesh dress, we would get tons of attention. It's because you've crossed another new societal low. It's not because, 'Oh, we all want to see you naked.'"
The former Fox News host acknowledged Censori has a "beautiful body," but she insisted the architect's move to attend the awards show basically naked was "another blow to our already craven society."
"I'm not like angry because I don't let my kids watch these things anymore, but I'll just put it to you this way, my kids, I was telling them about it in the car because I thought they might hear about it in school. And of course, my 15-year-old Googled it," Kelly revealed. "It wouldn't even pull up on his phone because we've got like, screeners on there, because it's pornographic, but it's shoved in our face at every turn, especially by these two… I have zero use for these two."
Natalie Barr
Sunrise host Natalie Barr voiced concern for Censori after the antic, stating, "There are a lot of strange things going on."
"Maybe she is into it, but maybe she is under his control. That's what worries me about the whole thing," she added, calling the viral moment "sad and disturbing."
Riley Mae Lewis
Social media star Riley Mae Lewis claimed West and Censori's red carpet appearance was the "most odd Grammys experience that ever took place in the history of the awards show."
According to Lewis, Censori appeared reluctant to be at the event from the moment they stepped onto the red carpet.
"It was the topic of the night, it was so absurd, not one person wasn't talking about how uncomfortable she looked," she told OK!, adding, "I think a lot of people where actually shocked something like this would happen at such a classy award show. I am definitely concerned for their relationship behind the scenes."
Lewis also commented on West's recent experiences in the media industry, insisting the "Jesus Is King" rapper's frolics were "a PR scheme leading up to his Super Bowl commercial for Yeezy."