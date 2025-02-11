Grammys Guests Couldn't Stop Talking About How 'Uncomfortable' Bianca Censori Looked With Kanye West on Red Carpet, Eyewitness Reveals: 'It Was Absurd'

"This had to have been the most odd Grammys experience that ever took place place in the history of the awards show," the actress declares, still in disbelief by West instructing his wife to get practically naked while posing for photos together on the red carpet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

"When Kanye and Bianca walked the red carpet at the event, it definitely seemed like she didn’t want to be there," the social media celebrity spills to OK!. "It was the topic of the night, it was so absurd, not one person wasn’t talking about how uncomfortable she looked."