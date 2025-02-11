Grammys Guests Couldn't Stop Talking About How 'Uncomfortable' Bianca Censori Looked With Kanye West on Red Carpet, Eyewitness Reveals: 'It Was Absurd'
Kanye West's social media spiral came as no surprise to a main witness of him and Bianca Censori's naked red carpet stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Riley Mae Lewis says she saw the controversial rapper's recent "downfall coming" after having an "absurd" encounter with West and Censori at music's biggest night, OK! can exclusively reveal.
"This had to have been the most odd Grammys experience that ever took place place in the history of the awards show," the actress declares, still in disbelief by West instructing his wife to get practically naked while posing for photos together on the red carpet at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.
"When Kanye and Bianca walked the red carpet at the event, it definitely seemed like she didn’t want to be there," the social media celebrity spills to OK!. "It was the topic of the night, it was so absurd, not one person wasn’t talking about how uncomfortable she looked."
Lewis admits: "I think a lot of people where actually shocked something like this would happen at such a classy award show. I am definitely concerned for their relationship behind the scenes."
Reflecting on the tumultuous chain of events West experienced within the media lately, Lewis insists there is "no doubt" in her mind that the "I Wonder" hitmaker's antics were "a PR scheme leading up to his Super Bowl commercial for Yeezy."
Immediately after West's advertisement aired in Los Angeles and other markets during the big game, his brand's website removed all items previously displayed and replaced them with one singular swastika T-shirt priced at $20.
Networks supposedly had no way of knowing the disturbing website switch was going to occur prior to approving of the video ad — which consisted of West sitting in a dentist's chair while rambling: "So what’s up, guys, I spent, like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um… um… go to yeezy.com."
The commercial ran on three Fox-owned stations, including KTTV Los Angeles, and was potentially shown on other local networks.
Following his spree of offensive posts on X (formerly named Twitter) and the release of his commercial, West deactivated his account. According to the app's owner, Elon Musk, he will not be allowed back on the platform.
“Looking back on it now I saw this Twitter downfall coming, probably better though because says some controversial stuff that really hurts people’s feelings," Lewis explains, noting how she thinks West's removal from X might actually help keep attention off of him publicly.
"As a social creator with over 7 million followers leaving the platform is definitely going to take a hit to a social media revenue in my opinion, For some creators and celebrities, Twitter can be up to 30 percent of their revenue stream," she points out.