Bianca Censori's Pantsless Outfit in Spain Could Land Her a Hefty Fine
Bianca Censori and her husband, Kanye West, recently vacationed in Mallorca, Spain, where the architect walked pantsless in the vibrant streets, wearing only a fishnet top.
Her black halter garment was so revealing that her nipples were visible to all who saw her as she, West and Censori’s younger sister, Angelina Censori, enjoyed their stroll to get ice cream.
Though Bianca is known to flaunt her assets in barely-there clothing, her affluence might not be enough to get her out of a potential fine from Spanish authorities.
Bianca Censori Could Be Fined for Showing Her Nipples
According to Spain’s local Civic Behavior Regulations, wearing swimwear or going shirtless in public areas that are not beaches or pools could result in a violation of public decency laws.
If Bianca’s near-nude outing is found by local authorities to have gone against their laws, she could be given a fine ranging from €500 to €3,000.
Mallorca’s updated regulations were instituted just weeks ago and are expected to restore order and reduce excessive tourism-related activities.
Mallorca Locals 'Horrified' Over Bianca Censori's Nipples
According to bystanders, locals were mortified by Bianca’s bare bust. “People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by,” recalled an eyewitness to a news outlet.
They added, “Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market. They were surrounded by five bodyguards in black suits and walkie-talkies — making a huge scene.”
Bianca and Kanye reportedly spent their vacation in the quaint town of Santanyí, located on the southeastern coastline of the popular beach destination.
Bianca Censori Criticized for Being Nude in Public
When clips of the couple roaming around in Spain went viral on X, Bianca was highly criticized for her controversial outfit.
“It baffles the mind that any establishment would allow anyone to enter while exposing themselves like this. Bianca is basically naked. Then again it's Spain so…maybe it's acceptable? Still, not okay,” wrote one critic.
“This is what an attention-seeking couple looks like. No other way to stay relevant,” said another.
“Yeah she tripping wearing this in public,” a third agreed.
During their trip to Mallorca, Bianca and the rapper filmed a sultry photoshoot, where the model could be seen wearing a black leather thong-style bodysuit and thigh-high boots.
At one point, Bianca stepped on a stage to straddle her husband before she walked away with him following behind her.
Despite divorce speculations, Bianca and Kanye appear to be hashing out the differences in their relationship. Though the 30-year-old architect was rumored to be leaving her husband due to his erratic behavior, Kanye finally apologized via X on Thursday, May 22, for his antisemitism.