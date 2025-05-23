Bianca Censori's Pantsless Outfit in Spain Could Land Her a Hefty Fine

Bianca Censori and her husband, Kanye West, recently vacationed in Mallorca, Spain, where the architect walked pantsless in the vibrant streets, wearing only a fishnet top.

Her black halter garment was so revealing that her nipples were visible to all who saw her as she, West and Censori’s younger sister, Angelina Censori, enjoyed their stroll to get ice cream.

Though Bianca is known to flaunt her assets in barely-there clothing, her affluence might not be enough to get her out of a potential fine from Spanish authorities.