Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Goes Pantsless After Spain Dress Debacle
Bianca Censori isn’t dialing it down anytime soon.
The architect and wife of Kanye West set Instagram ablaze on Tuesday, May 20, after posting a photo that left little to the imagination — wearing a black leather loincloth-style skirt with her bare backside on full display.
She also wore a tight black long-sleeve crop top with no bra underneath, nipples clearly visible.
As OK! previously reported, Censori turned heads in Spain just days earlier when she rocked a sheer fishnet top with nothing underneath at a local market, walking around with her chest fully exposed.
The Aussie model took things even further with a leather skirt that only covered the front. While the back was wide open, she strolled through Santanyí, Majorca, flashing a tiny black thong to stunned onlookers.
“People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by,” one eyewitness said.
Meanwhile, West stood off to the side while Censori browsed the market.
“They were surrounded by five bodyguards in black suits and walkie-talkies — making a huge scene,” the source added.
Naturally, the internet had a lot to say.
“Having spent years living in Europe, I can assure you that most Europeans find this display utterly disgraceful. They might stare, but it’s with a sense of disgust rather than admiration,” one person commented.
Another piled on, “No self-respecting man would do this. Attention is a h--- of a drug.”
A third wrote, “So I guess there is no such thing as indecent exposure.”
While critics are going wild, West’s ex Amber Rose said this is nothing new.
“Kanye is for sure dressing her like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim [Kardashian]. It's just who he is,” the model shared, referring to Censori, during her appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.
“He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That's what he's into,” she added. “He wants all his friends to want to f--- his girlfriend. He wants everybody that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable."
More recently, West doubled down on the power dynamic, reposting a fan’s message calling him “master” of his wife, complete with a black heart emoji.
The post read, “Every man needs himself a Bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever Ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master.”