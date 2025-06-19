Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Sheds Clothes in Nude Vacation Snaps: Photos
Sister, sister!
Bianca Censori's look-alike sibling Angelina, 21, stripped naked in a series of shocking images from Spain on Wednesday, June 18.
Angelina sunbathed fully nude by a scenic ocean while in Mallorca. She laid chest-up on a beach chair in the black-and-white, grainy photo.
The 21-year-old also went topless, wearing nothing but a tiny black thong with a red flower on the side. She clutched a towel over her chest as she showed off her side b--- in front of a pool.
She completed her photo dump with several bikini snaps from her trip, donning a metallic silver G-string two-piece with her hair swept into a messy bun. She accessorized with a thin silver bracelet and two hoop earrings.
Later on, she covered up in a black, strapless maxi dress from COSTANZOII while strolling through a grass lawn. She once again ditched a bra and wore her short brown locks out.
Aside from recapping her outfits, Angelina flaunted a "c---" tattoo below the back of her neck, as well as local architecture, food and sunsets.
She captioned the Instagram carousel with four pink flower emojis as "Crazy" by Patsy Cline and The Jordanaires played in the background.
Bianca Censori Nearly Strips Naked in Public in Spain
Angelina was joined in Spain by Bianca and her husband, Kanye West. During the controversial vacation, the architect, 30, made headlines for exposing her nipples in a see-through fishnet shirt and backless skirt at a Santanyí market.
"People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by," a witness told a publication. "Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market. They were surrounded by five bodyguards in black suits and walkie-talkies, making a huge scene."
Several fans believed Kanye, 48, was to blame for not stopping his woman.
"At this point, I don't even know what these clowns are doing... looks like Kanye is doing everything he can to continue being famous at this point," someone wrote on social media, while another added, "He's always dressed to the teeth, and she is always naked. He clearly doesn't love her."
Bianca Censori Joins Sister and Kanye West in Japan
The trio also took a trip to Japan together in June. According to a series of Instagram Stories Angelina shared, they shopped at vintage stores, went sightseeing in Tokyo and ate at famous wagyu restaurant WAGYUMAFIA.
The social media posts from earlier this month followed the "Power" singer's shocking name change. Kanye — who previously went by "Ye" — changed his name to "Ye Ye," according to a report. Previous paperwork that called him Ye West, Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc. now use his updated name.