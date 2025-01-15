or
Kanye West Called 'Revolting' and 'Disrespectful' for Constantly Posting Risqué Photos of Wife Bianca Censori

Image of Kanye West and a photo of Kanye West with Bianca Censori
Source: mega;@ye/instagram

Bianca Censori is known for her barely there outfits.

By:

Jan. 15 2025, Published 2:32 p.m. ET

Social media users are calling out Kanye West over his affinity for posting risqué photos of wife Bianca Censori.

After taking a hiatus from Instagram, the rapper has been back on the platform recently, mostly to show off his spouse's body. In fact, over the past few weeks, he shared a video of his wife sitting in the bathtub and then posted but deleted a shot of her nearly naked in a barely there bikini.

kanye west called revolting disrespectful posting risque photos bianca censori
Source: @ye/instagram

Kanye West was criticized by fans for always showing off wife Bianca Censori's body on social media.

"His kids will view these images. It's beyond sickening and they'll be damaged by this," one person commented online of his actions, referring to the four children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 44.

"He doesn't love her," another person wrote. "Narcissists can only love themselves."

kanye west called revolting disrespectful posting risque photos bianca censori
Source: @ye/instagram

The rapper posted but deleted this nearly naked image of his wife on Instagram.

Others believe there's a good chance the architect, 30, encourages the rapper, 47, to put her figure on display.

"They are both sick. Even if she's willing to or he's forcing her to wear these outrageous clothes and pose for these photos, remember his kids will see this," one individual said. "Class act Kanye."

"Nothing right about this bloke. To see him treat his wife with such disrespect is revolting," another penned. "If she thinks it's ok for him to dress her this way then she is part of the problem as well."

Kanye West

kanye west called revolting disrespectful posting risque photos bianca censori
Source: @ye/instagram

To mark Censori's 30th birthday earlier this month, West shared a video of her in a bathtub.

It's unclear whether or not the dad-of-four is the one who chooses her outfits, as while some sources claimed he has complete control over her wardrobe, one insider told a news outlet Censori enjoys shocking people with her revealing attire.

"People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public," the source explained. "She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is."

The couple appears to be in a good place after rumors spread last year that they were headed for a split.

"Kanye has been telling people that there were never any issues in his marriage, but the reality is that they did face challenges," one source told a publication.

kanye west called revolting disrespectful posting risque photos bianca censori
Source: @ye/instagram

The pair married in December 2022.

"Now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca pregnant ASAP," the source spilled. "He’s always wanted more kids and one of the reasons he married Bianca was her great genetics, he’s convinced together they’re going to have super babies, he’s always bragging about it."

As OK! reported, sources claimed West is "not around much" for his and Kardashian's children, but he reunited with them earlier this week in Japan amid the wildfires in Los Angeles.

