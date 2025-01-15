Kanye West Called 'Revolting' and 'Disrespectful' for Constantly Posting Risqué Photos of Wife Bianca Censori

After taking a hiatus from Instagram, the rapper has been back on the platform recently, mostly to show off his spouse's body. In fact, over the past few weeks, he shared a video of his wife sitting in the bathtub and then posted but deleted a shot of her nearly naked in a barely there bikini .

Social media users are calling out Kanye West over his affinity for posting risqué photos of wife Bianca Censori .

Kanye West was criticized by fans for always showing off wife Bianca Censori's body on social media.

"He doesn't love her," another person wrote. "Narcissists can only love themselves."

"His kids will view these images . It's beyond sickening and they'll be damaged by this," one person commented online of his actions, referring to the four children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian , 44.

The rapper posted but deleted this nearly naked image of his wife on Instagram.

Others believe there's a good chance the architect, 30, encourages the rapper, 47, to put her figure on display.

"They are both sick. Even if she's willing to or he's forcing her to wear these outrageous clothes and pose for these photos, remember his kids will see this," one individual said. "Class act Kanye."

"Nothing right about this bloke. To see him treat his wife with such disrespect is revolting," another penned. "If she thinks it's ok for him to dress her this way then she is part of the problem as well."