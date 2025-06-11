or
Bianca Censori’s Look-alike Sister Angelina Joins Kanye West and Crew in Japan: Photos

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Kanye West took both Bianca Censori and her sister Angelina to Japan.

June 11 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

Kanye West's travel squad has a new member: sister-in-law Angelina Censori.

The rapper and his wife, Bianca Censori, recently brought along her 20-year-old sister for a luxe getaway in Japan.

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori enjoyed a famous wagyu restaurant in Japan.

Bianca, who was also in attendance, spent time with her younger sibling. The duo tagged along with Kanye for shopping at vintage stores, sightseeing in Tokyo and a meal at famous restaurant WAGYUMAFIA.

Her photos from the trip come just two days after the "I Wonder" musician — who previously went by "Ye" — changed his name to "Ye Ye," according to a new report. Previous paperwork that labeled him Ye West, Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label LLC, and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc. All are now using his new name.

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori came along for a trip to Japan with her sister Bianca Censori.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Controversial Spain Trip

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram

Angelina Censori stripped down to a silver micro bikini.

In May, Angelina was part of a trip to Spain with the couple as well. She shared a sultry series of bikini snapshots from Mallorca on May 30, donned in a metallic silver two-piece.

During the same vacation, Bianca, 30, made headlines when she bared her nipples in a transparent fishnet shirt and backless skirt at a Santanyí market.

"People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by," an eyewitness told an outlet. "Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market. They were surrounded by five bodyguards in black suits and walkie-talkies, making a huge scene."

Several fans blamed Kanye, 48, for being a bystander and letting his woman roam free.

"At this point, I don't even know what these clowns are doing... looks like Kanye is doing everything he can to continue being famous at this point," someone wrote on social media, while another added, "He's always dressed to the teeth, and she is always naked. He clearly doesn't love her."

Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori's Nearly-Naked Snaps

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori showed off her body in fishnet tights.

The architect is not afraid to show off her semi-nude physique, whether in public or on social media.

On May 20, she shared an image wearing no underwear or bra, solely a black long-sleeve top and loincloth skirt.

On June 3, she laid on the ground in a beige bodysuit, exposing her buttcheeks in fishnet tights.

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Still Together?

bianca censori look alike sister angelina kanye west japan photos
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly still married.

Divorce rumors swarmed last month after Bianca was reportedly turned off by her husband's controlling behavior and antisemitic tweets on X.

"She’s living under this aggressive situation," an insider revealed to an outlet. "She’s gotta run, but he’s obsessed with her. It’s been hard for her to get [out on her own] and move around."

However, the couple — who got married in December 2022 — still seem to be together.

