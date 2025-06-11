Bianca Censori’s Look-alike Sister Angelina Joins Kanye West and Crew in Japan: Photos

In May, Angelina was part of a trip to Spain with the couple as well. She shared a sultry series of bikini snapshots from Mallorca on May 30, donned in a metallic silver two-piece.

During the same vacation, Bianca, 30, made headlines when she bared her nipples in a transparent fishnet shirt and backless skirt at a Santanyí market.

"People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by," an eyewitness told an outlet. "Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market. They were surrounded by five bodyguards in black suits and walkie-talkies, making a huge scene."

Several fans blamed Kanye, 48, for being a bystander and letting his woman roam free.

"At this point, I don't even know what these clowns are doing... looks like Kanye is doing everything he can to continue being famous at this point," someone wrote on social media, while another added, "He's always dressed to the teeth, and she is always naked. He clearly doesn't love her."