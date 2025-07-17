or
Bianca Censori Wears Nothing But a Bra, Thong and Heels in Racy Photos Taken by Husband Kanye West

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: mega

Kanye West took a few scandalous photos of his scantily clad wife, Bianca Censori, wearing nothing but her undergarments.

July 17 2025, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, shared more photos from their sultry photoshoot.

On the morning of Thursday, July 17, Censori posted three new shots of herself on Instagram, all of which were taken by her husband, as she captioned them, "Japan October 2024 shot by @ye."

Kanye West Takes Photos of Bianca Censori

bianca censori wears bra thong heels racy photos by kanye west
Source: @biancacensori/instagram

Kanye West took pictures of wife Bianca Censori wearing just a bra and thong.

The first image pictured Censori, 30, standing in nothing but a low-cut bra and thong underwear hiked up to her hips. The Yeezy employee also donned a blonde wig, which she styled to cover much of her face, and a pair of pointed-toe heels.

In the next seductive shot, Censori was crawling on the floor, exposing her cleavage to the camera, while the third snap put her butt on display in a thong.

Censori has been uploading photos from the shoot since the beginning of this month, also wearing two sheer outfits in front of the same backdrop.

Censori's Scandalous Outfits

bianca censori wears bra thong heels racy photos by kanye west
Source: @biancacensori/instagram

A source claimed the Yeezy founder paid Censori $100,000 to wear a candy bikini in public.

Censori's X-rated outfits are nothing new, as she wore a completely see-through dress to the 2025 Grammys in February and recently turned heads by stepping out in Brooklyn wearing an edible candy bikini.

A few days later, an insider claimed West paid his wife $100,000 to don the barely there outfit. The source said she "refused" to do so unless he "paid up."

Kanye West's Sexual Assault Allegations

bianca censori wears bra thong heels racy photos by kanye west
Source: mega

The pair wed in December 2022.

While the couple's relationship is clearly back on track after rumors swirled Censori wanted a divorce due to West's erratic behavior and racist remarks, they could face another rough patch, as the father-of-four, 48, has been accused of sexually assaulting his former employee Lauren Pisciotta.

As OK! reported, Pisciotta filed a second amendment following an original lawsuit in 2024 after he let her go.

Pisciotta accused West of assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, s-- trafficking, false imprisonment and more, detailing one instance where he allegedly orally raped her.

bianca censori wears bra thong heels racy photos by kanye west
Source: @biancacensori/instagram

The couple's photoshoot took place in Japan in October 2024.

In response to the allegations, a Yeezy spokesperson stated, "Lauren Pisciotta’s amended complaint is the fourth version she has advanced. Each new revision contradicts the others; each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined. Does Ms. Pisciotta actually believe her confabulations? We cannot know. But this breathless new installment of fantasy fiction discredits all past, present and future testimony."

"The Courts are no place to indulge delusions and mental disturbances," the statement continued. "We stand ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta’s tall tales before a jury — an exoneration so inevitable that even she, lost in her fog of fantasy, must surely see it coming."

