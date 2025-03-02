or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West Is 'Trying Everything' to Change Wife Bianca Censori's 'Mind About the Divorce': 'He's Panicking'

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022.

By:

March 2 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West is trying to save his marriage to Bianca Censori.

According to a source, the rapper, 47, is attempting to convince the Australia native, 30, not to divorce him as split rumors swirl.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west trying change wife bianca censori mind divorce panicking
Source: MEGA

The source claimed Kanye West's 'ego cannot handle [the] rejection' of Bianca Censori divorcing him.

Article continues below advertisement

“Bianca is talking to attorneys and telling pals her marriage to Kanye is all but over,” the insider spilled of the couple, who wed in December 2022. “Friends say he’s trying everything to change her mind about the divorce and that he’s panicking she’s made up her mind.”

The insider said Censori leaving him is the dad-of-four's “worst nightmare.”

Article continues below advertisement

“His ego cannot handle rejection,” the confidante claimed. “Maybe she’ll endure this for a little longer for the right reward, but it’s obvious Kanye sees the writing on the wall.”

On February 13, Daily Mail reported the duo plans to end their marriage, noting Censori would receive $5 million from the musician.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west trying change wife bianca censori mind divorce panicking
Source: MEGA

The insider claimed Bianca Censori might endure her marriage to Kanye West a little longer 'for the right reward.'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the outlet’s claims, Milo Yiannopoulos, the couple’s longtime rep, told The Hollywood Reporter it was all a lie.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumors in the tabloid press,” he stated. “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider recently alleged the pair is patching things up amid the speculation about their controversial romance.

The lovers reportedly "decided to make their marriage work again" despite claims West has been controlling his wife.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west trying change wife bianca censori mind divorce panicking
Source: MEGA

Another source claimed Kanye West 'exerts total control over Bianca’s life' after her shocking Grammys look.

Article continues below advertisement

“[They] have done a lot of talking this past week and they’re not ready to give up on each other,” the source shared.

An insider from the New York Post noted the father-of-four "doesn't want the marriage to be over" and has promised Censori "he'll do whatever he can to keep it together."

Article continues below advertisement

"He says he's willing to put in the work," they alleged.

As OK! previously reported, talk the couple may call it quits began to heighten after the architect wore a completely see-through outfit to the Grammys, which displayed her naked body.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west trying change wife bianca censori mind divorce panicking
Source: MEGA

Rumors have been swirling Kanye West and Bianca Censori are 'trying to make their marriage work.'

Article continues below advertisement

“She didn’t want to do the Grammys stunt, and she had to,” an insider claimed. “She felt like she needed an apology from him. She felt objectified, and then it wasn’t helped when he posted that he has dominion over her.”

Censori was reportedly even more angry with West after he posted, “I have dominion over my wife,” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Touch reported on the first source's claims about West and Censori's divorce.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.