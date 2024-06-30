OK Magazine
Bill Maher Compares Joe Biden to Amber Heard While Dissing the President's Debate Performance: 'He S--- the Bed'

Composite photo of Bill Maher, Joe Biden and Amber Heard.
By:

Jun. 30 2024, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Bill Maher made an unlikely comparison when dissing Joe Biden for his debate performance.

During his Friday, June 28, Real Time With Bill Maher monologue, the host claimed the president “s--- the bed” during the event, similar to how Hollywood actress Amber Heard allegedly defecated in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s bed.

Composite photo of Bill Maher.
Bill Maher hosts HBO's 'Real Time.'

During the Thursday, June 27, debate, Biden appeared to struggle when communicating his policy agenda and responding to questions while facing off against opponent Donald Trump.

Maher began his scathing speech by saying, “So you know Joe, he famously loves trains, but apparently not of thought! I mean. It’s just all night, confused and halting and trailing off.”

Composite photo of Joe Biden.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump had their first debate on Thursday, June 27.

“I’ve seen beauty pageant contestants answer questions better,” he joked before bringing Heard into his remarks.

“I don’t want to say he s--- the bedroom but his new Secret Service name is Amber Heard!” he quipped. “I mean, come on this guy is bad. And it wasn’t just what came out of his mouth, you know? I mean, the look on his face the whole night. It just looked like somebody just thought he left the stove on, you know?”

Composite photo of Amber Heard.
Amber Heard was sued by Johnny Depp for defamation.

Maher then continued to drag the 81-year-old for his performance, which has led many Democrats to consider finding a replacement candidate.

“The last time CNN covered something this lost, I got to go back to that Malaysian Airlines plane that went down,” Maher added, “And here’s the most ironic part. The Republicans were so afraid that Joe was going to be beating expectations. Remember that all last week they were like, he’s going to be jacked up. They put out all this crap about he’s going to have a secret earpiece in. Really? Who was on the other end of it? Jimmy Carter?”

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Joe Biden is the current president of the United States.

While Maher came after Biden, Trump recently took to Truth Social to take a dig at the comedian.

"Bill Maher, the highly overrated 'Star' of the ratings-challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said that was funny (which is most of the time!), suffers from a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS. Republicans should stop using him as a reference point, his show is dead!" the 78-year-old wrote of the 68-year-old, who has been a frequent critic of Trump.

