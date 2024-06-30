Bill Maher Compares Joe Biden to Amber Heard While Dissing the President's Debate Performance: 'He S--- the Bed'

Maher then continued to drag the 81-year-old for his performance, which has led many Democrats to consider finding a replacement candidate.

“The last time CNN covered something this lost, I got to go back to that Malaysian Airlines plane that went down,” Maher added, “And here’s the most ironic part. The Republicans were so afraid that Joe was going to be beating expectations. Remember that all last week they were like, he’s going to be jacked up. They put out all this crap about he’s going to have a secret earpiece in. Really? Who was on the other end of it? Jimmy Carter?”