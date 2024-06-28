OK Magazine
Donald Trump Challenges President Joe Biden to Take a Cognitive Test During CNN Presidential Debate: 'He Couldn't Do It'

Former President Donald Trump took a moment during the CNN presidential debate to challenge President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test like he claims he's already taken several times.

The New York businessman turned GOP leader was asked about his age during the debate, which led to him ranting about the alleged test that he took to prove he is mentally capable enough to lead the country.

"I took two tests, cognitive tests. I aced them, both of them, as you know, we made it public. He took none. I'd like to see him take one, just one, a real easy one, like go through the first five questions. He couldn't do it," Trump told viewers.

This isn't the first time the ex-prez has demanded the commander in chief to take a test to determine his mental capabilities.

Back in February, Trump took to Truth Social and posted, "Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!"

As OK! previously reported, while speaking at his Philadelphia rally on Saturday, June 23, he argued that the media is supposedly portraying videos of President Biden's stumbles and word flubs as "cheap fakes," while he is dubbed "cognitively impaired" for making similar mistakes.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

"Now he’s even saying that all his mishaps were fake," Trump alleged. "They say the fake news covered him in a fake manner. That’s a lot of fake. That’s a lot of fake news back there."

"See, everyone of you have as a camera," he continued. "If I blow it up here, though, they — actually, they take a perfect, brilliant, beautiful statement that I make. I go for two hours without teleprompters. And if I say one word slightly out, they say, 'he’s cognitively impaired.'"

Trump further falsely alleged that Biden could "run into walls" and "fall off a stage" and "fall upstairs" with foreign leaders watching without being criticized or questioned.

"And then they say it was fake, he was fine. And then the press goes along with it," he insisted. "No, no. He’s terrible. The worst president in history by far. And we have to get him out or this country is not going to survive another year."

